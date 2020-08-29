To control body weight, we should take enough food. You may find this a bit strange, but there are many facts to prove it right. Actually, weight can be controlled very easily by eating something at regular intervals throughout the day.

There are many healthy foods for weight loss. Do you know that the anti-inflammatory elements present in cucumber and ginger improve digestion. We are telling you about some food combinations that have very few calories. By consuming them, weight decreases rapidly.



Almond and Soya Milk



According to a research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, roasted almonds are found in sufficient amounts of vitamin E and healthy fat. Eating 43 grams of roasted almonds every day reduces weight rapidly. Whereas, protein, vitamins and minerals are found in soy milk. It helps in controlling body weight.



Green Tea and Mint



Green tea contains an antioxidant called catechin, which regulates fat-raising cells. It also increases the ability of the liver to convert fat into energy. Drinking a cup of green tea after dinner is beneficial. The study found that peppermint reduces gastrointestinal problems. As such, the intestine does its work effectively and does not cause weight gain.



Kabuli chana and olive kabuli chana



Chickpea and Olive Chickpea contain nutrients and soluble fiber. It is a complete meal to balance weight. It releases the appetite-reducing hormone cholecystokinin. Due to which there is no appetite again and again. Kabuli chickpea is easily added to extra virgin olive oil and increases serotonin levels.



Spinach and avocado



Spinach contains fewer calories and carbohydrates. It is extremely beneficial for weight loss. While avocado has fiber and healthy fat. Body weight is controlled by taking them daily.



Ragi and red paprika chilli powder



Ragi is rich in amino acids called tryptophan. Consuming it does not cause much hunger. Ragi is a better option for those who lose weight. While capricin is found in paprika pepper, which helps in reducing weight by burning fat.

Consuming these food combinations leads to rapid weight loss. With this, the body becomes healthy and fit.