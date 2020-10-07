What is thyroid and why? Thyroid is a hormone-borne disease. The thyroid gland controls the metabolism of our body. Our metabolism will work at a slow pace or at normal speed depending on the condition of the hormone released from our thyroid gland. – This disease is mainly due to iodine deficiency. Along with this, due to lack of essential nutrients in the body such as zinc, selenium, phosphorus and vitamins, the possibility of getting this disease increases. Because of the lack of these essential nutrients, the disease can be triggered. In some cases, heredity may also be the cause of the disease.

There are two types of thyroid disease There are mainly two types of thyroid problems. The first type is one in which hormone production is reduced by the thyroid gland and this condition is called hypothyroidism. – While the second type is called hyper thyroidism, in this case the hormone production in the thyroid gland is high. Hypothyroidism patients are seen more often in people with thyroid problems.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism – Some symptoms are very common in hypothyroidism patients. These include weight gain, rapid hair fall, fatigue at all times, etc. At one time, this disease was considered to be only a disease of women. – Because this problem is mainly seen in women. Periodontal problems are very common in women suffering from thyroid. However, thyroid disease is spreading rapidly among men.

Control thyroid with diet – Doctor Upali says that the problem of thyroid cannot be overcome only through diet. With this, the intake of medicines is necessary. But your diet plays a big role in controlling your disease. Know here, what things thyroid patients should take …

Eat green beans – Different types of green beans are available in every season in our country. They are used as a vegetable. Thyroid patients should consume green beans regularly. – Green beans are rich in vitamins, minerals and all types of nutrients required by the body. For this reason, they are able to maintain the balance of hormone in the thyroid gland very easily.

Use iodized salt – You should always take iodized salt in your food. Iodine helps in creating hormonal balance in the body and increases blood flow. It helps in removing physical and mental fatigue. – Regular intake of iodine produces thyroid hormone in balanced amount in your body and you are able to control this problem to a great extent.

Foods containing zinc and selenium Thyroid patients must consume zinc and selenium-rich foods. Because both these elements work to control the thyroid problem. To achieve these, you should take yogurt, seasonal fruits and vegetables. To overcome the deficiency of zinc and selenium, you should include things like eggs, whole grains, pulses, rajma, desi chana, kabuli chana, flax seeds, oysters (a se-food) in your diet.

Investigation related – Doctor Upali says that thyroid is a disease that does not leave life-long pursuit. To keep it under control, medicines have to be taken. -Many people stop taking medicines daily to avoid eating medicines. This should not be done. You must talk to your doctor to make any decision related to medicine. Also, you should get your thyroid checked every 6 months. So that this disease can be prevented from becoming serious depending on your physical condition.

Some things to avoid – People who are already suffering from thyroid problems and are taking medicines. They should take full care in their diet that they should not consume soya based food, calcium supplements or antacids etc. immediately after taking thyroid medicine. Thyroid medicine is consumed in the morning and on an empty stomach. If you want to consume soy food, calcium rich diet or any medicine containing antacids, then take them at least 3 to 4 hours after thyroid medicine. – Doctor Upali says that soy-based food, calcium and antacids are some of the elements that inhibit the process of the body absorbing thyroid medicine completely. This makes it difficult for you to get the full benefits of the medicine.

