Food Foodora’s Berlin-based parent company grew to the size of Nokia – its European operations are led by Tuomas Hurmerinta, who says there are five factors behind its success

The transport company operating in Finland under the name Foodora believes that a real growth boom will take place in the next few years, when shippers bring food bags cheaply home.

“This is just the beginning ”, Director of European Operations, German food delivery company Delivery Heron Tuomas Hurmerinta says.

According to him, investors are interested in the growth prospects of the food delivery company. Above all, they are interested in the outlook for the future, where food bags, flowers, medicines and electronics will also be delivered to homes through courier services.

At the box office, Delivery Hero has more than four billion euros in funds received from investors to finance growth and acquisitions.

Berliner Delivery Hero is only a nine-year-old company, but during that time it has grown into one of the world’s largest food delivery companies.

The largest of these can be found in China, but Western companies Delivery Hero is struggling for number one in the industry in the same series with Just Eat Takeway.com in the Netherlands and Uber Eats in the US.

It has more than 25,000 employees and operations in more than 40 countries and more than 600 cities.

“We have about a million drivers globally,” Hurmerinta says.

Delivery Hero has not made a single profitable year in its years of operation, but it still has a market value of € 19 billion.

“Same category as Nokia’s market value,” Hurmerinta compares.

In Finland Delivery Hero operates under the name Foodora. Its competitor is the Finnish Wolt, which has four thousand envoys in Finland

According to unofficial information received by Helsingin Sanomat from market participants, Foodora and Wolt compete for market shares fairly evenly: they both dominate about half of the Finnish market.

Thomas Hurmerinta, 36, rose to her current wash by chance. He was satisfied with his work in the strategy team of the elevator company Kone, but when his open wife got to Berlin for startup work, Hurmerinta followed suit.

“I thought it was a good adventure.”

Five years ago, Hurmerinta ended up working with Delivery Heron’s chief operating officer through a few twists and turns.

Responsibilities have grown as experience has increased.

“I make sure country companies have the right leadership, strategy and resources. Then there is quite a free hand, ”he describes his responsibility to drive European business.

Hurmerinta says the company has expanded to various countries from the beginning almost exclusively through acquisitions.

“Many countries still have the original leadership.”

According to Hurmerinna, the business units in Europe and the Middle East are profitable, but instead of profits, the company focuses on growth.

It is also important for profitability, because the more often there are restaurants, shops, consignments and orders in each area, the more efficient and faster the operation becomes.

Delivery The hero usually allows the acquired companies to continue operating with their own technology.

It develops applications that are suitable for everyone at most, and that country companies can connect to their own systems, Hurmerinta says.

“For example, Foodora operates in Finland on one technology platform, but in Austria our company Mjam operates in another and in Greece our company E-Food operates in the third,” says Hurmerinta.

Tuomas Hurmerinta Delivery in front of Heron’s headquarters in Berlin.­

According to Hurmerinna, it is more essential than the common technology platform to understand the customer, his behavior and needs.

According to him, the success of food delivery companies ultimately depends on five factors:

1. Selection. “There must be enough and good restaurants and products.”

2. Price. “The data clearly shows that sales are really price sensitive. Lower prices are boosting demand, and discount campaigns are almost making sales explode. ”

3. Speed. “In Asia, the standard for transport time is already 20 minutes. In Finland, it is around 30 minutes, but in a few years it may not be enough. It could be 20 minutes. ”

4. Seamless ordering experience. “In other words, the fact that the order is not canceled, the driver does not get lost and answers are easily obtained.”

5. Product Extensions for example, food and groceries.

“We now have two hundred of our own warehouses from which the food bag can be delivered close to home in 15 minutes. At the end of the year, there are 400. In Europe, these are only in Turkey. As a business, this is only a small, a few percent of global sales, but the growth is insane. ”

Tuomas Hurmerinta, European Director of Delivery Heron, on the outskirts of the Museumsinsel district in Berlin.­

Charming estimates that technology giants like Amazon and Google will be increasingly interested in food delivery companies in the coming years. Either to buy them, or by partnering with them.

For example, Amazon may need a dense courier network to deliver goods home less than half an hour after ordering.

“Whoever gets a shopping bag home cheap is a winner. Amazon does not have this logistics infrastructure, ”Hurmerinta reflects.

Amazon already owns part of Deliveroo. Google, for its part, is involved in the transportation business by providing mapping services and optimization to many driver companies.

“Google currently makes the most money through its search service. In many countries, you can order food through its discovery service and search engine. ”

Delivery Hero has expanded strongly to Asia in recent years.

In December 2019, it acquired the Woowan Brothers food distribution company from South Korea for $ 3.6 billion and recently opened operations in Japan.

In Asia, revenue growth is “hundreds of percent” year-on-year, while in Europe, annual growth in the second quarter was 47 percent in terms of order volume and 84 percent in terms of revenue, Hurmerinta says.

Last year, German food transport Delivery Hero sold its food products to Dutch Takeaway.com when it did not get these operations to support itself.

“Germans are very price sensitive and transportation is expensive. We stated that we will get a better return on investment in emerging markets such as Asia, ”Hurmerinta explains.

Delivery The hero has withdrawn from many other Western European countries as well.

“We focus on growth,” Hurmerinta explains the reorientation of the business.

He goes into more detail about the basic business idea of ​​food delivery companies. According to it, profits are collected with large volumes.

According to Hurmerinna, orders of EUR 10–20 typically become the food company’s profit or profit after expenses often remain at the levels of EUR 0.50–1.

For Delivery Hero, those euros and half of the euro are already raining: in April – June, Delivery Hero transported 281 million orders, or almost one hundred million orders a month, Hurmerinta says.

Part investors map transport companies because their drivers are part-time workers without the security of a permanent employment relationship. This poses a political risk, at least in Western countries, where the working conditions of the workforce are to be taken care of.

In Finland, a works council under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy your line on Thursdaythat Foodora and Wolt’s food dispatchers are not entrepreneurs but employed.

Hurmerinta does not take a stand on the line itself.

“Legislation has not kept pace with the real world. It is important to get solutions that drivers want and that companies value, ”says Hurmerinta.

When legislation is very different in different countries, and transport peaks coincide with lunch and dinner times, flexibility is important for everyone, he adds.

“I don’t see anything existential here [olemassaolon haastavaa] crisis. “

“Worries would rather be if customers didn’t want these services. But the strong growth in demand shows that customers see transport services as a great value and a relief for their daily lives. ”