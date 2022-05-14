Food Food prices threaten to rise further: India banned wheat exports abroad

Food prices have risen sharply during the first part of the year. In addition to India, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia, among others, have reported various restrictions on food exports during the spring.

India said on Saturday it had suspended wheat exports abroad. India is the second largest producer of wheat in the world.

India has suffered in recent weeks heat waveas a result of which there are fears that the country ‘s cereal yields will be significantly lower than expected.

However, the country intends to allow previously agreed wheat deliveries as well as wheat exports to crisis areas.

“Export ban is shocking, ”a Mumbai trader told Reuters.

“We expected export restrictions in two to three months, but apparently the government changed its mind as a result of rising inflation.”

Prices of wheat and other cereals have risen sharply over the past 12 months. Prices started to rise even more sharply in late February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine has been one of the major exporters of grain to world markets, but now its exports have virtually come to a halt as a result of the war.

Read more: The father went to war, so the boy gets a quick course in the field at the world’s food supply hotspot in Ukraine: “He was also taken away, but I was not allowed to”

On the world market, it was previously hoped that India would increase its wheat exports this year, thus halting Ukraine’s exhausting production.

In addition to India, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia, among others, have reported various restrictions on food exports during the spring.

In addition to supply chains, weather and war, high prices for fertilizers are raising the price of food on the world market. Russia and Belarus are both major producers of fertilizers.

I eat there is no promise of immediate relief on prices. The World Bank predicted in April that food prices would remain high for at least the next two years.

In particular, the organization predicted a sharp rise in wheat prices towards the end of the year.