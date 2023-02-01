Food | Food companies appeal to the future government: Vegetarian food should be supported more

A network of around 30 actors demands that Finland follow the so-called Danish model, i.e. more investments in the development of plant-based food value chains.

Set Finnish food industry companies and other operators demand that the next government draw up an extensive investment package promoting plant-based food in Finland.

The signatories of the position paper published on Wednesday believe that investing in plant-based food can promote exports, self-sufficiency and public health. In addition, the operator network in question believes that the investments will help Finland achieve its goals in reducing emissions.

“Vegetable protein products have already produced success stories. As the market expands, opportunities must be seized now, and not given a head start to competitors,” the official paper states.

Operators demand that in the coming election period, the promotion of plant-based food value chains be supported by a public investment package that is at least the same size as in Denmark. According to Kantapaperi, 168 million euros have been invested in the development of plant-based food value chains in Denmark during this decade.

The base paper has been signed by around 30 actors from the food industry, among others. Among the signatories are, for example, the grocery stores Lidl Suomi and the S group, the food companies Fazer, Oatly and Apetit, as well as VTT, WWF and Unicafe.

“Unique plant-based products have been innovated in Finland. By investing in the development of the industry, we can compete at the top of the world and take advantage of the export opportunities brought by new products”, says Apetit’s commercial director Timo Partola in the WWF bulletin.

Network according to the investment package, the investments of the first years should focus on strengthening the foundation of the food industry.

After that, more can be invested in exports and increasing demand.

“Results should not be expected after a year or two, but the investment should be seen as a long-term investment,” the official paper says.