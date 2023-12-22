Food | Food Agency: “World's hottest” corn chips are too hot

According to the Food Agency, Hot chip challenge 3 g corn chips should not be eaten.

Food Agency warns people about the Hot chip challenge 3 g corn chip advertised as the hottest chip in the world. According to the Food Agency, people should not eat corn chips because they contain dangerously high concentrations of capsaicin. Capsaicin in high concentrations can cause irritation of the skin and mucous membranes.

Corn chips have been marketed on social media and eating videos made of them have started to spread in Finland as well.

The Hot chip challenge 3 g corn chip has been removed from the market in several EU member states as harmful to health. According to information from the Food Agency, corn chips have been sold in individual brick-and-mortar or online stores in Finland.