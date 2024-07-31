Food | Food Agency: Very hot noodles can be eaten again

Food|According to the Food Agency, hot noodles have not caused capsaicin poisoning in Finland or other EU countries.

Finland On Monday, the Food Agency released the extremely hot noodles from the temporary ban back on sale.

These are the Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Hot Chicken Stew noodles from the South Korean company Samyang. At the beginning of July, the Food Agency placed a temporary ban on their use after they were withdrawn from the market in Denmark.

According to the Danish Food Agency, the noodles contain too much capsaicin, which is the chemical compound that causes chili peppers to be hot.

Capsaicin is behind the fiery taste of chili and can be dangerous to health in high concentrations.

Finland The Food Agency’s basis for the exemption is that there is no maximum amount allowed for capsaicin in food legislation. The Food Agency informs about this in its announcement.

Nor has the Food Agency been informed of any capsaicin poisonings from Finland or other EU countries where the product is sold.

However, the Food Agency points out that a large amount of very hot food at once can cause acute poisoning. Young children in particular are very sensitive to capsaicin.

According to the Food Agency’s assessment, capsaicin poses a risk of poisoning when the total capsaicin content in a food portion is over 11.7 milligrams.

Symptoms of poisoning include irritation of the mucous membranes and abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and in the worst case, life-threatening high blood pressure.

The HS reporter tried the South Korean instant noodles in question earlier in July.