A food-flavored television, through which you can, for example, enjoy a pizza. It is in this line that Professor Homei Miyashita’s team presents Taste-the-TV, the prototype of a screen that, when touched by the tongue, allows the user to feel, the researchers guarantee, the taste of food. The last demonstration of the product was in November of last year, at Digital Content Expo, an international event aimed at the dissemination of scientific research in the area of ​​technology.

Japanese researchers guarantee that with the touch of the tongue on the screen, it is possible to taste the food. | Reproduction/YouTube of Meiji University

According to BBC Brazil, with information from Reuters, the device has ten connected tubes, which are related to some of the main flavors detectable by the human palate, such as sweet, salty, bitter, sour and umami. At the time of the experiment, they mix and are sprayed onto a properly sanitized film to project the flavor to be tasted by the user.

Taste-the-TV demo booth. Photo: Reproduction/Twitter DCEXPO

Also to Reuters, the professor says that the objective is to enable people to have the experience of eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even though they are at home. He also believes the contraption could be useful for training food service professionals such as sommeliers and cooks. The estimated price of the device, if any company expresses interest, would be around R$ 5 thousand, in the conversion into Brazilian currency.

Below, you can check, with the video from Meiji University, with English subtitles, all the details about the food flavor television that can revolutionize the way we relate to food.