Food | Finns’ meat consumption has decreased for five years in a row

Food|Last year, meat consumption fell below 78 kilograms per person for the first time since 2014.

Finns meat consumption has turned to a steady decline, which has continued for five years. In 2018, a record 81.3 kilograms of meat was consumed per person in Finland, but since then the statistics have seen a gentle decline every year.

Last year, consumption fell below 78 kilograms for the first time since 2014. This is clear from the Natural Resources Agency’s (Luke) publication in June from statisticswhich presents the food balance of Finns in 2023.

The consumption of red meat has decreased, but the consumption of poultry meat per capita increased by almost a kilo compared to 2022. Compared to the previous measurement year, beef was consumed in 2023 by 0.4 kilograms less, but there was a decrease of one kilogram in pork.

Special expert of Natural Resources Center Erja Mikkola tells STT that no predictions were made regarding the future when preparing the nutritional balance. However, Luke’s business cycle review includes an estimate of how meat consumption will develop in the near future.

“Probably, meat consumption as a whole will decrease slightly in the future. Nothing radical, though.”

Mikkola explains, that in the nutritional balance, the parameters used to map meat consumption are production, storage and foreign trade. The balance sheet does not show what ultimately happens to the produced, stored and imported meat.

Agricultural economist Kyösti Arovuoren however, changes in the eating habits of Finns can be seen in it.

“When the statistics are carried out in the same way year after year, we already know how to separate the shock effects from the results obtained in the long term. Then valid interpretations can also be made from the statistics,” says Arovuori.

By shock effects, he means, for example, phenomena such as the coronavirus pandemic and armed conflicts. According to Arovuori, the ongoing phenomenon is actually about leveling off consumption. Although consumption has been declining for several years, a significant increase in demand was noted at the beginning of the last decade.

According to Arovuori, the explanation for the changes is primarily financial.

“In May of 2014, a strong drop in prices began. In addition, the counter-sanctions imposed by Russia on the European Union coincided with the same period, which messed up the European food market. Meat became more affordable, and more was bought. However, the price of food has risen in recent years,” he says.

Price development in addition, Arovuori identifies other reasons for the variation in meat consumption. These include, for example, dietary trends and alternative protein sources.

Arovuori recalls that ten years ago, the carb-eating diet, which was in fashion and called for avoiding carbohydrates, increased meat consumption in particular. From 2016 onwards, however, he mentions that the popularity of plant proteins has clearly increased.

According to Arovuori, the demand for meat could have decreased even more last year. However, the decreased price of beef kept the drop moderate.

“Over the last couple of years, the popularity of plant protein-based foods has not grown as fast as before, but growth is still happening. Among other things, the pace is also slowed by the increase in their prices. Last year, for example, turned in favor of meat in this respect,” says Arovuori.