Food Finnish restaurants serve Chinese and “Chinese” food – “No Chinese order chicken and pineapple”

Finnish restaurants serve Chinese and “Chinese” food – “No Chinese order chicken and pineapple”
Chinese food arrived in Finland only after seeking influences from the United States.
Restaurant owner Wei Zhenya shows two menus. It’s thick Authentic Chinese menu, a thin flap is Local menu. Both are distributed to customers at Helsinki’s Home Taste restaurant in the Kluuvi shopping center.
The local menu reads “kung pao chicken”. The authentic Chinese list reads “original kung pao chicken”.
