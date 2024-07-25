Thursday, July 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Food export | The health product launched for the Summer Olympics became a favorite of young women on social media – This is how sour cream spread to the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Food export | The health product launched for the Summer Olympics became a favorite of young women on social media – This is how sour cream spread to the world
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the opinion of Lantmännen Cerealia’s CEO Mikko Savingo, sourdough bread needs nothing more than butter. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Hapankorpu has a long tradition as a Finnish export product. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine closed one of the key markets for Lantmännen Cerealia, which manufactures it, so the company is looking for new ways to distribute the health product to the world.

Rousk.

Crumbs fall from the roof of the mouth as the dried bread made from dough root and rye rots in the teeth.

“I just put butter on top, nothing else. The original is the best, and after taking one I can’t stop eating it,” says the CEO of Lantmännen Cerealia Mikko Savinko after biting sour crumb.

#Food #export #health #product #launched #Summer #Olympics #favorite #young #women #social #media #sour #cream #spread #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]