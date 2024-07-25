In the opinion of Lantmännen Cerealia’s CEO Mikko Savingo, sourdough bread needs nothing more than butter.

Hapankorpu has a long tradition as a Finnish export product. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine closed one of the key markets for Lantmännen Cerealia, which manufactures it, so the company is looking for new ways to distribute the health product to the world.

Rousk.

Crumbs fall from the roof of the mouth as the dried bread made from dough root and rye rots in the teeth.

“I just put butter on top, nothing else. The original is the best, and after taking one I can’t stop eating it,” says the CEO of Lantmännen Cerealia Mikko Savinko after biting sour crumb.