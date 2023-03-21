Food export | The Finnish restaurant’s blood dishes were slow in London, but British journalists were now interested in something other than blood in Finland

Michelin-starred Finnjävel opened a two-week temporary restaurant in a sophisticated part of London. A British journalist said of the fish cutlet inspired by the school meal: “It would have been good for me at school.”

London

Finnish the top restaurant’s conquest of London had to slow down on the first night due to Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit.

in London for two weeks pop up Finnjävel restaurant, which opened the restaurant, wanted to serve Finnish blood flounder as part of its tasting menu. However, due to the Brexit bureaucracy, importing blood from the EU to Britain would have been exceedingly difficult.

Restaurant decided to resort to local blood, but it was simply not available. Then, through relations, an English farm was found and there was a pig, but the pig had not been slaughtered in time.

Fresh blood was finally obtained from a London store selling Asian products. But the blood was the wrong kind.

“There was acetic acid in it, and the blood didn’t clot. Letuts were like a sack. The recipe had to be changed,” said the restaurateur Timo Linnamäki on Monday.

Restaurateur chef Timo Linnamäki (right) and The Helsinki Distilling Company’s Kai Kilpinen hosted media dinners in London when Finnjävel opened its temporary restaurant.

Michelin starred restaurateur-chef Tommi Tuominen had to hang out in the kitchen of a London boutique hotel with his blood ants until the afternoon of the opening day.

In the end, the recipe came to fruition shortly before an invited group of London food journalists marched to the place to taste.

“Mmm, good ones. A bit like crepes,” said the editor of a British luxury travel magazine about blood leeks and leeks.

In itself, blood in cooking is no stranger to the British Isles. Pig or beef blood is an essential ingredient in the local black sausage (black pudding).

Tuominen will be able to return to his original recipe soon, as long as the English pig has time to be slaughtered.

You could and had to take photos at these dinners. The British journalists ate their plates clean after first photographing their plates.

Finnjävelin the long-planned visit to London found its two-week stop at The Halkin boutique hotel of the Como luxury chain. The hotel is located in the sophisticated district of Belgravia, next to the embassies.

The tasting menu costs 130 pounds, or about 150 euros. It includes six courses and appetizers and appetizers. According to Linnamäki, there are already three hundred reservations, and more are expected.

Finnjäveli’s main idea has been to develop traditional and undervalued Finnish home cooking into high-quality so-called fine dining – restaurant food. But how does this work outside of Finland, where eaters do not have a personal food relationship with Karelian pie, chicken fillet, liver box and meat pie?

At least based on Monday evening’s press dinner, very well. But just as a Finnish eater admires the real, or familiar, taste of a foreign-looking Karelian pie, a non-Finnish eater has to find his satisfaction elsewhere.

There are two sources of possible satisfaction.

One: The taste and appearance of the food (without background information).

Two: The Story of Food.

At least none of the British guests uttered a word of reproach about the taste of the food. Instead, there was a satisfied smacking. However, one person skipped the mashed potatoes because they say they don’t like mashed potatoes. Another one, on the other hand, just found his favorite potato dish.

Shaking however, is the one that works for everyone.

The audience seemed to particularly enjoy the story, according to which Finnjäveli’s chicken fillet is based on a hated school food that Finnish students voted off the school menu. And school food, it has been free in Finland since the late 1940s.

“It would have been good for me at school,” said a British journalist sitting nearby about the chicken fillet.

(Unfortunately, I myself was not able to provide my table companions with more detailed information about the school chives revolt, because according to my own memories, chicken chives were specifically held as a school meal, and the schoolchildren of the last millennium did not even have a say in what was served.)

Finnjävel’s interpretation of chicken cutlets pleased the British guests.

Detained food stories also include all those related to mushroom picking and berry picking, which are popular in Finland, as well as everyman’s rights.

It is incomprehensible to many Brits that anyone can go to almost any forest in Finland to pick tatties and blueberries. One invited guest was eager to tell how someone in England had to deal with the police after collecting some moss.

British guests, on the other hand, of course, do not understand why the glass master fish served in Iittala’s red-labeled Ultima Thule glass bowls amuses (or excites or annoys) Finns. Instead, the attention was gathered by the show-style wine pouring with approximately one-meter-long Finnish handmade wine decanters.

Glazier’s salmon in a glass bowl with red i-stickers.

Finnjävelin the temporary restaurant’s media evening happened to be the same day as Finland was announced for the sixth time in a row as the happiest country in the world.

Of course, this sparked a discussion around the table about why the hell Finns are so happy. Is it trust? Is it equality? Is that fair? Is it the relative homogeneity of society? Or is it nature and space?

Or maybe even food?

One unspoken interpretation of Finnish understated happiness was given when chef Tuominen joined the guests to be interviewed by British journalists at the end of the job.

Tuomi reminded me of an old English saying: cool as a cucumber. First day’s work over. Tomorrow again.