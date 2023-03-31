To date, the European Commission “has not received requests to place types of cultured meat” on the market in the European Union. This was stated by the spokesman for Health of the EU executive Stefan de Keersmaecker, during the press briefing in Brussels.

“These are novel foods, new foods – adds de Keersmaecker – of which insects and meat grown in the laboratory are examples. The important thing is that European consumers are free to eat whatever they want: it is a free choice, as it’s normal. What we try to ensure is that when there is a new type of food to consume, then the European system ensures that what arrives on the market is safe and that there are no risks to human health”. The spokesman continues: “For this reason, all types of novel food, before being placed on the market, must pass a particularly strict assessment by EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority. This is what happened when we authorized the use of insects as a basis for some foods”.

“As far as insects are concerned – he concludes – we have not received notifications from Italy, nor with regard to meat grown in the laboratory. But in the latter case, since it is a new type of food, it must first pass through EFSA”.