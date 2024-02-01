The European Commission “closed the Tris notification procedure on the Italian law banning cultured meat on 29 January 2024. This is due to the fact that Italy adopted the text before the expiry of the standstill period provided for in Article 6 of the Directive Tris”. A Commission spokeswoman says so. “Therefore – she adds – in light of the relevant jurisprudence of the Court of Justice, the Commission invites Italy to inform it of the follow-up. At this stage, the Commission has no further observations”.

The Directive defines a procedure which requires Member States to notify the Commission of all draft technical regulations concerning information society products and services, before they are adopted into national legislation. It applies to all industrially manufactured products, agricultural products and fishery products. The Luca Coscioni Association, in one of the contributions from interested parties deposited in the database, noted that “the Italian Government has clearly violated EU procedures”, which provide that “the notified draft law must remain frozen during the EU examination period However, in the case of Italy it is not a draft, but a real law.” The presentation of the law “constitutes an anomaly compared to the Tris procedure, and a deviation from what EU law provides”.