Food | Do you recognize a situation from holiday trips where your acquaintance gets irritated at the same rate as hunger accelerates? Now the phenomenon has been proven

Again get annoyed while reading the magazine? Maybe it would have been worth eating. A recent study proves what many experience experts have guessed.

The uninvited guest of adults’ and children’s summer vacations, the hungry man, is a real phenomenon.

Professor of social psychology at Anglia Ruskin University in England Viren Swami had gotten the research idea from his wife, who had insisted adamantly that Swami was easily irritated when he was hungry.

It is not known whether Swami had perhaps skipped eating and decided in a fit of rage to show his wife, but all the same he assembled a research team and asked 64 adults to report their emotional states to a mobile application for 21 days.

The results were clear: hunger made you angrier, increased sensitivity to irritation and reduced feelings of pleasure.

However, the mechanisms of hunger pangs are unclear. One hypothesis is that low blood sugar increases impulsivity and incites rage. The second is that the feeling of hunger lowers irritation thresholds. The study was published in the scientific journal Plos One.

In laboratory conditions, it had already been observed before that hunger and emotions are connected. In 2014, researchers found out that hunger incites conflicts in relationships.

Hunger can also be seen in the statistics: in Muslim countries, car accidents caused by road rage increase during the fasting season of Ramadan.

in England the very word annoys many hangrywhich is equal to hungry and angry an artificial but easy-to-use summation.

In Finland, we are used to talking from hunger pangsthough hunger pangs would be better. Researchers offer the simplest solution to the problem: remember to eat.

Professor Swami had a more serious point: hungry schoolchildren suffer more from learning difficulties and cause behavioral disorders. Special attention should therefore be paid to ensuring that no one is hungry at school.

The attention certainly also applies to Finland, where for some, school lunch is the only warm meal of the day, and for others it is not worth it at all. It is downright progressive how Helsinki decided to test serving free breakfast in four schools last fall. The same has been tried, for example, in Lahti, Hanko and Raasepori.

Maybe adults could also start offering hunger education in the name of society’s interest. Posters could be in the corridors of health centers and schools and in the waiting rooms of relationship therapists. If you don’t eat, you don’t drive sounds like an advertising campaign for ABC gas stations.

And if we really innovate, maybe there would be peace and goodwill in the country if liquor stores had to sell bread or similar small snacks on the side of pints of beer, as was common in the 1970s.

Sound annoying? You should probably eat it.

One After all, the crowd has learned from their mistakes.

The final culmination of Finland’s and Sweden’s EU negotiations in Brussels in the winter of 1994 was close to ending in a famine disaster. The negotiations dragged on, and the food supply was non-existent. There wasn’t even a canteen in the negotiation building where you could get food.

Supplier Matti Mörttinen tells Politics-Finland-documentary, that the reporters, who watched the decision as if they were just as dumbfounded, ended up half-accidentally eating Erkki Liikanen snacks ordered for the negotiators.

All’s well that ends well, as we know, but the details of the messy contract were fought over six months later.

There are hardly any political famine disasters anymore. The night negotiations ended Esko Ahon and Iiro Viinanen by. The negotiations are scheduled with breaks and nutritious food is available – not just a bun. Even alcohol is no longer drunk, as it was in the 1990s.

According to the slogan: Food, better mood. And maybe politics too.