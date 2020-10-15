Food Dispensers From the authority, Wolt and Foodora’s food dispatchers are employed, not self-employed

The decision to take a position on the position of thousands of food messengers gives direction but is not a final judgment.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy on Thursday, Wolt’s and Foodora’s food couriers are in employment.

The industry has so far assumed that food dispatchers are fee-based self-employed people. This is a controversy that has been raging for a long time and the resolution of which could have a major impact on the operating conditions of platform companies.

The Works Council reached its position with 6–3 votes.

In February 2020, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland had asked for the Council’s position Woltin and Foodoran in February, inter alia, to determine whether the working time law applies to the work of food couriers.

Works Council is a special authority under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy but functionally independent. It issues opinions on the application and interpretation of various laws for the protection of workers.

The statements are not legally binding but of significant weight.

The Works Council shall have at least nine non-attached members, three of whom shall be impartial. The other members represent employers ‘and workers’ organizations.

Labor Council According to the Commission, the question of whether the posters are subject to the Working Time Act requires a first assessment of whether the posters are employed. The Council emphasizes that it will take a position in general and only with regard to contractors who have entered into the agreement as natural persons and do not operate through a company.

“The creation of an employment relationship requires the fulfillment of five prescribed criteria: work must be performed on the basis of a contract for another, for consideration, personally and under the management and supervision of this other (= employer),” the Works Council states in its statement.

These sections are discussed in detail decisions and the characteristic is found to be met.

In addition to these, the employment relationship also requires an overall assessment, taking into account, for example, formal entrepreneurial characteristics such as register declarations, pension insurance and VAT liability, the Council notes.

In its view, the facts set out in the proceedings are not ‘such as to preclude a legal relationship which satisfies the individual characteristics of an employment relationship from being regarded as an employment relationship’.

As a result, the Council concludes that this is an employment relationship and that the Working Time Act is applicable to the work of food messengers.

In a different way the opinion assumes that in the entrepreneur’s employment relationship, control is focused on the outcome of the work rather than on the performance of the work. The envoy also has the right to refuse work, which would suggest that he is an entrepreneur.

“It is clear that the company has not and could not dictate how the work will be done, when it will be done or how it will be performed. The food dispatchers have decided for themselves whether they will do the work at all, which assignment they will choose and how they will carry out the assignment, ”the dissenting opinion states.

When the characteristic of management and control is not met, it cannot be an employment relationship, the members of the Labor Council who are in the minority state.

Woltilla there are about four thousand messengers.

“We value your opinion,” said Wolt, responsible for developing the transmitter model responsibly Juhani Mykkänen commented on the opinion of the Works Council.

“At the same time, this is an expert opinion that has no direct binding effect on the various parties.”

Mute says Wolt is still reading the 29-page statement and is waiting to be contacted by the regional government agency afterwards.

According to Mykkänen, the essential point is that it concerns the contractual relationship between natural persons and Wolt.

Wolt estimates that about half of the courier gigs are done through entrepreneurs working through a business name or company, and the rest through a compensation tax card or billing service without a business ID.

According to Mykkänen, the dissenting opinion of the statement emphasizes issues that have been considered important in Wolt.

“We understand the social debate really well. What is essential for us is that society sees the pros and cons of both forms of work. ”

According to Mykkänen, adopting an employment interpretation at Wolt would mean that it would have to terminate contracts with thousands of people.

It would then recruit “another thousand” people for probably permanent jobs to do shifts.

“But the hourly wage would be substantially worse than the current wage, and one would no longer be able to decide for oneself when to work,” he says.

“We understand that there is a lot of good in an employment relationship, but the current model really brings work to many people and keeps the job bar low.”

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) states in a press release published on the Ministry of Labor’s website that it considers the opinions of the Works Council to be important guidelines, although they are not binding.

“Thousands of people work in the platform economy in Finland, and their position is influenced by the position council’s position. I assume that companies are now doing their part to make such an assessment, ”he says.

Haatainen reminds that the government is committed in its government program to clarify the need for changes in legislation from the perspective of the change in work.

“The platform economy is at the heart of this work, and the policy of the Works Council will be taken into account in the preparation.”