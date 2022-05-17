The food diary it is nothing more than a diary, a notebook, a little book where every day we note not only what we eat and physical activity, but also how we feel, our sensations, the emotions we feel. Which one to buy to write down everything in an orderly and simple way?

On Amazon there are many food diaries that we can buy. There are the simpler ones with pages to write and fill in to keep track of everything we do every day to stay healthy and well. And then there are others with recipes, advice for particular diets, ideas, secrets, so you can live well day after day.

The food diary can be an excellent gift idea to do and to do, to immediately start taking care of our health, starting with what we bring to our tables every day. Without forgetting the importance of physical activity.

Let’s find out together, then, the 7 food diaries that we can buy online, on the most used e-commerce, chosen from those awarded by users who have actually purchased them on Amazon.

Daily planner to keep track of food, physical activity and much more. It contains 13 simple steps to get back in shape in 90 days and stay motivated

The right diet and Dr. Simona Meloni offer the perfect food diary for 90 days, a daily diary with 13 weekly goals, to be able to keep track of what you eat, physical activity and much more. If you are looking to lose weight and get back in shape, you can use the diary created by Nutritionist Biologist Simona Meloni with a path of small steps that can be easily taken in order to reach your final goal quickly and well. Also helping you learn good habits and improve your lifestyle.

Available with a flexible cover

Food Diary with simple and tasty recipes, for 91 days of healthy diet

Claudia Rodriguezinstead, it offers its food diary with a 91-day diary to fill out, which also contains simple and tasty recipes to try every day. The diary is perfect for learning how to lose weight, stay fit and maintain a healthy and healthy lifestyle. A travel companion who can help you eat well, do physical activity and follow many other small tricks for a healthier life.

On Amazon you can buy it in the hard cover or flexible cover format

Food Diary: Daily agenda of your progress

Paola Cuore on Amazon proposes its daily progress agenda that accompanies you step by step to follow your diet and get back in shape. The agenda allows you to keep track of your own good habits for 90 days, an ideal time frame to see tangible results. It will also help you understand what good has been done and what still needs to be filed down a little. You can write what you eat, at what time, in what quantity, but also what your emotions and feelings are in front of the food you have for lunch and dinner.

Available with a flexible cover

Food diary: personal diary to fill in daily to achieve well-being and perfect physical shape – 18 week diary

Here is another colorful personal planner to fill out every day to reach the perfect physical shape and also well-being. A shorter agenda, from 18 weeks, for 126 days of well-being. You will have to write down what you eat, what you do about physical activity and much more, in order to understand if your lifestyle is really healthy or not. You can also write down the goals you set out to achieve in black and white.

Available with a flexible cover

Ketogenic diet, complete collection: triangular method with 250 recipes and 4-week food diary to lose weight. Includes training and diet plans awakens metabolism

If you are following a ketogenic diet or want to approach this diet, here is the 4-week food diary. Diary that proposes the triangular method, 250 recipes to try, training cards and even the diet awakens metabolism. With this book you will discover what the ketogenic diet is, who it is recommended for, what to eat, a complete cookbook, a 4-week food diary, the app to train and much more.

The book is available for purchase in Kindle format and with flexible cover.

90-day food and fitness diary Love Yourself: Personal planner dedicated to nutrition and physical activity to achieve well-being

Secret Garden Weekly Planner on Amazon presents, with a flexible cover, his 90 day food and fitness diary Love Yourself. A real personal planner to fill in to keep track of nutrition and physical activity, to achieve your wellness goals. It contains pages for body measurements, for the goal list, for the path to follow, for notes and annotations and much more.

90 Day Food Diary: Daily planner to keep track of meals, physical activity, mood and progress

In the end, Agnese Spinazzola for Sambubooks Edizioni presents the 90-day food diary, a daily diary that encourages you to rediscover the pleasure of loving yourself, eating healthy and exercising. It allows you to write a letter of commitment to make yourself a promise. And to write down everything you do to stay fit and live well. Every week you can make a summary to write down what to improve in the next 7 days. And then there are also phrases and quotes to find motivation day after day.

In addition to the food diary, here are other tips if you are on a diet and want to optimize your results.