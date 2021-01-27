What to eat, how do you eat it, and with whom? From the calories on the plate to the social practices of the table, Dominique Paturel and Marie-Noëlle Bertrand outline the long road that will lead to social security for food. “This guarantee of always having the possibility of eating. “ And even better: “The universal right to decide what to eat”. The first is a researcher at INRAE ​​(National Institute for Agricultural Research) in Montpellier, she has made precariousness her field of investigation and food democracy her battle. The second is a journalist at Humanity for nineteen years, she has followed the negotiations of the COPs, the conferences of the parties on the climate, dragged her gaiters in the ZADs to tell other possible ways. Both start from the concrete, from the experience of “people”, they open the kitchens and unwind the food.

In this dialogue, a series of interviews conducted drastically between September and December 2020, they politicize daily life. This thing that we do three times a day, they “Bring back to the public arena and the field of decision-making”, explains Dominique Paturel.

“The food problem affects all low-budget families.

In fifty years of influence, the agrifood industry has shaped our tastes, our visions of agriculture and food. The pandemic has shown its flaws at the same time as it swelled the queues of food aid. The latter is “Became an agricultural sector, whose role is to absorb overproduction, either at the stage of agricultural production, or at that of distribution”. We have it all wrong, they say in essence. “In the name of the great exclusion which affects between 400,000 and 500,000 people in France, nearly 6 million are assigned to food aid. (…) More generally, the food problem affects all low-budget families. “ We have to move on.

The basics of the right to sustainable food

For that, let’s reverse the “Food patriarchy” or at least this “Patriarchal framework of thought” who has food a “Essentially productivist vision… It stems from public policy instituted by men. Food quality is only seen from a nutritional angle ”. Must therefore “Starting from concrete experiences”. Because “It is from taking into account the diversity of realities that rights emerge”.

This right is social security for food. “In 2019, a network of researchers, workers’ organizations, agronomists and peasants threw down on paper what is already becoming a galloping idea”, traces Marie-Noëlle Bertrand. It is a kind of manual that the authors unroll: start first from the right to sustainable food, to arrive at this “security” which allows access for all to healthy, sustainable food in which the conditions of manufacturing are known and mastered by consumers.

And all this financed through social contributions paid by individuals and companies. Concretely, it is an allowance for each of 150 euros, or nearly 5 euros daily, “Not the true cost of food, but an estimate based on current selling prices”. A vital card will allow access to approved stores. The collectives are only at the start of the battle, but they are already tracing another path, starting with the citizens. “We all have the experience of feeding ourselves: we all therefore have proposals to make. “ To bring democracy back to the table.