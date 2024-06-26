“The sector is in a complicated moment. 2023 ended with a 5% drop in volumes. The inflationary flare-up has had an impact, the restriction of purchasing power by consumers is felt strongly in our sector. The beginning of 2024 was not positive and unfortunately there are several additional elements, including the weather. We are a sector that experiences a lot of seasonality. We have seen a cold spring, the summer is struggling and this clearly produces further shyness on the part of citizens purchases of soft drinks”. This is the analysis of David Dabiankov Lorini, vice president of Assobibe, a Confindustria association representing the producers of soft drinks in Italy, interviewed in Milan by Adnkronos on the sidelines of the public meeting of the association “Convivialità Made in Italy: non-alcoholic drinks between leisure and awareness”.

During the meeting, the results of the research “Non-alcoholic drinks as Comfort Food: value, meaning and emotions”, conducted by Euromedia Research, were illustrated. The survey shows that non-alcoholic drinks occupy a special place in the consumption habits of Italians. Despite the difficulties, the sector has tried not to pass on the costs incurred by companies downstream: “Companies are constantly working on this. If there are already other difficulties regarding purchasing decisions, prices become a problem. There is an effort and there has been a reduction even compared to previous semesters. But we need to be even more careful in order not to have further elements of uncertainty and burdens on the costs of soft drinks”, he concludes.