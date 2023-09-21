Food culture | This is how Finnish food is presented at representative tables in Stockholm: “Swedes can sometimes have an old-fashioned image of Finland”

At the Finnish embassy in Stockholm, guests are offered blueberry pie, but in a modern style.

When At the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm, Finnish food is presented, for example licorice croutons may be served.

“Swedes eat licorice as candies, but not in food or drinks. Licorice in them is exotic to Swedes”, says the press officer of the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm Elna Nykänen Andersson.

His duties include strengthening the image of Finland in Sweden. It is done, among other things, with food.

Although licorice, for example, is strongly associated with Finland, Swedes can sometimes have an old-fashioned image of Finland, says Nykänen Andersson.

“Stereotypes often prevail. Kalakukko, Karelian pie and Koskenkorva are mentioned,” he says.

Finland At the Stockholm embassy, ​​traditions are cherished, but modern Finnish food culture is also brought to the fore.

“In Sweden, it is not known what kind of food Finns cook these days. That new recipes are tried out there as well as here in Sweden. And we are developing new versions of local classic delicacies, such as Christmas tarts.”

The mission aims to update Swedes’ perception of Finnish food culture.

One successful example of that is a few years ago, when a Finnish chef Ossi Paloneva prepared a vegan buffet. A vegan buffet was offered, for which Paloneva had collected nettles, spruce bark and mushrooms herself.

“Many were enthusiastic about the servings, and had not previously tasted, for example, nettle pesto, rowanberry-rose kombucha, or a salad with lupine, spruce and beetroot as ingredients.”

There were mainly Swedish cultural and media people.

A crispy licorice crouton completes the representative portion.

The mission also organizes trips to Finland for Swedish journalists. Reporters are not only directed to certain destinations, but are encouraged to get to know Finnish restaurants that offer Asian food and vegetarian food, says Nykänen Andersson. In addition, Finnish food innovations are told on the trips.

Finland and Sweden’s food cultures, however, resemble each other very much. Meatballs, cabbage rolls and pea soup familiar in Finland are originally Swedish dishes, says Nykänen Andersson.

The differences in food cultures come to the fore in details like licorice croutons.

“Sometimes you have to go to great lengths to find out what exactly that Finnish thing is.”

Finnish is, for example, laskiai bun with jam filling. They are available at the embassy during the holidays. In Sweden, on the other hand, the bun is not filled with jam, but with almond mass.

The mission aims to highlight raw materials that are typically used in Finland to the extent that they are available.

It doesn’t always work out. There are no Finnish grocery stores or Finnish restaurants in Stockholm, Nykänen Andersson says.

In his opinion, for example, you can’t get “proper” rye bread from Sweden.

“Fresh rye bread is very hard to find – hard on the edges and soft on the inside.”

Of course, rye bread is also eaten in Sweden. Embassy cook by Thomas Larsen has prepared for the guests, for example, rye bread topped with rainbow trout. In addition to bread, the embassy’s kitchen has prepared for guests, among other things, blueberry pie, doughnuts, mushroom risotto, oat biscuits and blinis with Finnish roe.

A modern version of blueberry pie.

Nykänen Andersson’s other Finnish favorites are classics: Karelian pie, whipped porridge and creamy salmon soup. Swedish salmon soup is often made in water or in the style of a fish pot, where crushed tomatoes are mixed into the broth.

Today in the fall, Finnish entrepreneurs are coming to the delegation, among other things, who will meet Swedish investors. They have dinner in the embassy premises.

Nykänen Andersson sometimes gets to choose the dinner menu. Even now.

“I often choose a vegan menu item. In addition to the sustainability aspect, it also makes the chef’s job easier, because almost everyone can eat vegan food.”

Everything doesn’t have to be completely Finnish, as long as the products represent the mission’s values, he also says.

Roasted celery, tabbouleh salad made from common wheat, pea hummus, potatoes, Nykänen Andersson lists some of the dishes offered for dinner.

One good example of a modern way of presenting Finnish food products is crystallized in a dish served in a glass made for a press conference. There were layers of Åland island bread, herring and cucumber.

Michael Björklund’s portion of island bread, herring and cucumber introducing Åland.