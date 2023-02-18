The confluence of bad and serious government decisions, inflationary pressure, lack of investment, insecurity and climatic changes are causing the scarcity and high price of food in Mexico mercilessly hit the population. And everything indicates that we have not hit rock bottom yet.

Despite the group in power He asserts that every week he monitors the economic situation, reality contradicts that claim and in the absence of government actions, he returns very negative balances.

The upward inflationary trend that was evident since the first weeks of January was not contained, but was strengthened, evidenced not only in the increase in annual inflation to 7.91%, but above all in the double-digit exponential increase in the price of staple foods for the people, as is the egg, main source of protein for a nation that is its main consumer internationally. He consumption per capita is 24 kilos per year, which means that 156 million eggs are consumed daily.

The red lights were not seen by the Morena government, focusing its myopic vision on destroying democracy in Mexico, while the people suffer from hunger.

Corn has had an increase of 16% and the prejudiced attitude of the Morena government will cause it to continue to rise during the following days, having prohibited the import of yellow corn for human consumption, opening another front of battle and pressure with our main partner commercial.

The inflation index for producers is located at 9.82%, that is, well above general inflation, which means that, on the one hand, producers absorb a large part of the increases, but also that consumers purchase food on average 14 % more expensive.

This has made a deep impression among the poorest, since it is estimated that 4 out of 10 Mexicans do not have enough to buy the food they need to eat, forcing them to sacrifice meals and buy other cheaper, but less nutritious products.

The group in power is content to say that the timely indicator of private consumption grew 2.9% in January, pretending to ignore that it is the lowest in 21 months and that if there is growth it is not thanks to the government, but to remittances since the Mexican families are going into debt to be able to eat.

It is urgent that the Mexican government assume its responsibility and recognize that it has done nothing to help the people, but rather, it increases electricity, highway tolls and generates unemployment.

With Morena, the January slope has become the slope of the remainder of the six-year term, since there is literally no light at the end of the tunnel.

Private consumption in Mexico represents 46% of the total demand of the economy, so strengthening the domestic market is a priority.

Things will only get worse unless there is a real and sustained effort to address the food crisis we already face.