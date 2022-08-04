Three more grain ships will set sail on Friday Ukraine thanks to the agreement backed by the UN for Russia to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports in order to alleviate the global food crisis, the Turkish Defense Minister said on Thursday.

“Three ships are planned to leave from Ukraine tomorrow,” the minister, Hulusi Akar, was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu agency, three days after the departure of the first bulk carrier from the port of Odessa since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. .

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut CavusogluHe also had a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, about the implementation of the agreement, the Turkish government said, without giving further details.

Russia and Ukraine agreed in July to resume grain exports through the Black Sea and on Monday the first ship set sail from the port of Odessa, bound for Lebanon, loaded with 26,000 tons of corn.

The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel was inspected Wednesday in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul by a team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations and the two warring parties.

In a statement, the team said the ship’s passage offered “proof” that the deal could hold. According to Ukraine, another 16 bulk carriers are ready to sail.

Russia and Ukraine are the world’s main grain suppliers. The export blockade sent food prices skyrocketing around the world.

AFP