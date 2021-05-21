The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency has issued a warning over a well known brand of smoked samon containing Listeria monocytogenes.

Quoting from Wikipedia: “Listeria monocytogenes is the species of pathogenic bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis. It is a facultative anaerobic bacterium, capable of surviving in the presence or absence of oxygen. It can grow and reproduce inside the host’s cells and is one of the most virulent foodborne pathogens: 20 to 30% of foodborne listeriosis infections in high-risk individuals may be fatal. “

This salmon product, marinated in dill, is made in Spain under the brand name Royal. The presence of Listeria monocytogenes was detected in control tests here in Andalusia. In the meantime, the company has contacted its client and is managing the recall of the product from the market.

What you are advised to look out for is the following:

Brand: Royal.

Lot Number: 1098B1-098.

Best Before Date: 05/23/2021.

Bar Code: EAN841248-051128-0.

Weight: 80 g.

It is recommended that if a consumer has this product in his or her fridge, it should not be eaten but returned to where it was purchased. If someone has eaten this product belonging to this batch and is suffering any of the symptoms associated with Listeria (vomiting, diarrhea or fever) they should go to their local medical center immediately.

(News: Andalucia)