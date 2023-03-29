Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

This woolly mammoth meatball was created by a group of researchers for an Australian company. © Aico Lind www.studioaico.nl/Wunderman Thompson

It sounds unbelievable, but a group of researchers have made a patty out of mammoth meat. However, the product still has a catch.

Frankfurt/Amsterdam – The woolly mammoth became extinct several thousand years ago. Nevertheless, remains of the primeval elephant can still be found today. Among the extinct animals, the woolly mammoth is considered one of the best studied. Now scientists have more or less brought the woolly mammoth to life.

Australian food company makes mammoth meatballs

An Australian food company called Vow presented a piece of mammoth – in the form of a meatball – at the Amsterdam Science Museum. The woolly mammoth meat was raised in the lab. The original idea of ​​making a mammoth meatball came from Bas Korsten of creative agency Wunderman Thompson. The company donated its meat creation to the museum in Amsterdam, where it is now on display.

To create it, the researchers first identified DNA sequences from the mammoth. The missing DNA sequences of the extinct woolly mammoth were completed with genes from the African elephant. This is genetically the closest surviving relative of the mammoth.

Mammoth meatballs presented in the Netherlands – but no one is allowed to try them yet

Even if Vow advertises on its homepage with the English slogan “We make ridiculously good meat” (German: We make damn good meat) – the woolly mammoth meatball has not yet been subjected to a taste test. “We haven’t yet studied how the human body responds to the 4,000-year-old protein,” Vow co-founder Tim Noakesmith explained why no one has Mammoth Meatball was allowed to try.

The company would like in terms of sustainability and in the fight against climate change go completely new ways in meat production. “We make meat from the animal cells, rather than the animals themselves,” Noakesmith said. The company’s credo is that animals should no longer have to die to produce meat. One healthy eating According to the Australian company, this is also possible without killing animals.

Italy’s right-wing populist government plans law to ban laboratory meat

However, the biotech company is already encountering resistance with its concept. The Italian government announced on Tuesday (March 28) that it would ban laboratory meat. A corresponding draft law was passed on Tuesday evening. In Italy, for example, there should be a ban on both the production and sale of artificially produced food.

According to Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, “the principle of caution” is being followed. The member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing populist government claimed that there was “no scientific evidence” that consuming “synthetically produced foods” had no harmful effects. Anyone who violates the planned law in the future could be asked to pay properly. A violation of the ban, which specifically targets the production of meat in the laboratory based on animal stem cells, would result in fines of up to 60,000 euros. However, the Italian parliament still has to approve the draft law.

It is currently still unclear whether artificially produced food will soon be available to buy in Germany. No one in the EU has yet submitted an application to be allowed to produce or market such food. (kh)