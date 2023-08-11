Food company | Foodig, which manufactures rolled oats, is receiving payment default notices, even though the company was supposed to have a great future.

Food company Foodiq CEO Robert Savikko at the company’s factory office in Järvenpää. The company has been in financial difficulties all year.

The food company Foodiq bought the equipment of Gold & Green Foods, known for its rolled oats, from Järvenpää. There was supposed to be strong growth ahead, but now the company is having trouble paying its bills. At the same time, CEO Robert Savikko is recovering from a surprising heart operation.

Yet last summer, the food company Foodiq said it had received 13 million euros in funding from investors. It bought the production equipment of the Järvenpää factory of Gold & Green Foods, known for its rolled oats, and moved it to the former premises for rent.

The company’s international growth was supposed to take off.