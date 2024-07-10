Mexico City.- The government must offer public policies that provide legal certainty and incentives to food production companies in Mexico, said Deborah Alcocer, Head of Corporate Affairs for Government and Sustainability in Latin America at Kellanova.

This would allow them to meet health objectives and, at the same time, have costs that make the business profitable.

“If a public policy does not include the needs of companies, which are ultimately the ones that generate jobs, if they do not have incentives to invest because they do not know how to do so, due to this lack of legal certainty, it can discourage someone from wanting to innovate or change a product, to make it sugar-free,” Alcocer said in an interview.

While he acknowledged that the intention of most public policies is to ensure consumer health, incentives are needed to promote proposals, which must be based on science.

“A government needs to create incentives that allow it to serve everyone,” he said.

Kellanova includes brands such as Corn Flakes, Zucaritas, All-Bran, among others.

Within this challenge, the Government also needs to work with its allies, and part of them are companies.

For Kellanova’s management, it is urgent that governments, organizations and companies join the same conversation, since ultimately the latter are the generators of jobs and responsible for bringing the final products to the tables of consumer families.

“We have a great responsibility, because our products are on the table of every family and we have to ensure that any process we use, any product, meets all the highest quality standards,” said the director.