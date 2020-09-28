Food Children’s hospital visits due to allergic reactions have occurred in institutional food companies all over Finland

According to the companies, producing special diets is a challenging process.

Three According to Yleisradio, a southern Finnish child suffering from food allergies was caught danger to life after eating food company Palmia dishes. The cases happened in schools and kindergartens.

Yle interviewed Palmia Business Director Pia Julin described the number of children’s food restrictions by saying that sausage sauce is made in the central kitchen today with more than 40 different recipes.

Business Director of Pirkanmaan Voimia oy, which prepares meals for municipalities in the Tampere region Tarja Alatalo tells us that numerous different recipes are commonplace when preparing one dish.

“In sausage sauce, you have to think first about what kind of sausage it can be: can it be pork or should it be vegetable bagel. Because sausage is a ready-made food, it can have spices that don’t suit everyone and need to be pruned. If you get tomato puree in the sauce, that doesn’t work for everyone either. And if you put a sip of food cream, people with milk allergies can’t eat it, ”describes Alatalo.

Because even in the institutional kitchen, the aim is to get the food to taste delicious, the recipes are sometimes long.

“The more complex the recipe, the more ingredients there are that don’t work for everyone. Then you have to make many different sauces, ”says Alatalo.

According to Alatalo, spices must also be used in institutional kitchens in an increasingly versatile way, because salt cannot be used. The use of salt is recommended to be moderate.

In principle, the menus of municipal food services are designed to be designed so that the basic diet is suitable for as many people as possible.

Turku in the food service company, Arkea oy, the most typical variants are gluten-free, milk-free, egg-free, soy-free, pork-free, grain-allergenic and various vegetarian diets.

“Of course, then there are a number of bans on individual foods and in addition we have a number of so-called very individual diets that are prepared for one reason or another, always separately,” says the service director. Sanna Malaska.

The number of allergy diets has decreased after the diet restriction began to require a medical certificate more widely.

However, according to Malasca, the number of individual diets has increased.

“As new is added to, for example, fodmap diet syndrome, treatment of irritable bowel. In addition, the share of vegetarian diets has increased in recent years, including the vegan diet. The individual diets of adults have also increased, ”says Malaska.

Alatalo also says that the total number of allergy diets has decreased slightly.

“However, there are still children for whom food is made with just the name. It’s a challenging process. ”

Producing special diets also pays off. According to Malaska, food costs are three times higher than the basic diet, and working hours are consumed significantly more.

Alatalon according to “the work is a review and revision”.

“Still, it can sometimes happen that the baby ends up with the wrong food. Fortunately, this happens very rarely, but at worst it can cause a hospital trip, ”says Alatalo.

Alatalo states that this has sometimes happened in their production as well. “I think nationwide everyone has ever happened this way. These things are not just a challenge for one company. ”

There have also been some mistakes in Turku over the years.

“There used to be a situation where a child allergic to a nut got a Runeberg tart that contained almonds. With quick first aid, the matter was handled. Today, Runeberg cake, which contains almonds, is no longer offered, ”describes Malaska.

Julin told HS in an interview previously, Palmia has taken steps to improve the safety of children with allergies.

“The dangerous cases and their causes were investigated immediately. We have also increased staff training and clarified guidelines, as well as added staff to special diets, ”Julin said.

Particularly According to Alatalo, allergic children are known in the kitchens and registered in the system.

“The food of such children is always made first before anything else is started. This is followed by other special diets. Proper packaging and labeling is particularly important. ”

One of the critical points in the chain is handing over the food cart to the nursery ward. According to Alatalo, the daily conversation between the breeders and the kitchen in it is an “important checkpoint”.

Alatalo hopes that the discussion will not be perceived as an additional burden in the departments. “It’s a good collaboration that you have to be able to do every day.”

In schools awkward situations are caused, for example, by changing the lids of food containers in a serving situation. “The foods are right, but then end up with the wrong eaters. The presence of an adult is important in these situations, ”says Alatalo.

Specialist in pediatrics and allergology Tuomas Jartti says food allergies have been reduced purely because better diagnostics have been achieved.

“Unnecessary dietary restrictions have been eliminated. Having a medical certificate required for special diets has reduced unnecessary eliminations in diets, ”says Jartti.

The challenge, according to Jart, is to find those real severe allergies with which special care must be taken.

“If the symptoms are mild, they don’t need to be cared for so much, but if the symptoms are severe, they need to be taken seriously.”

Any food can cause severe allergic symptoms. Serious reactions come especially from nuts.

According to current recommendations, a child can basically eat anything if the symptoms are mild.

“It strengthens the immune system. But if there are indications of severe symptoms, it leads to an elimination diet and accurate diagnosis and monitoring, ”says Jartti.