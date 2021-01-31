Food Cafes now attract customers for a monthly fee, which allows you to drink coffee to your liking – We found out for whom the contract is worthwhile

In Finland, coffee is sold on a “season card” at least by Espresso House and Green Hippo.

Several cafes reward their loyal customers in various ways. A typical solution is a loyalty card that gets a stamp or a wood badge on every purchase, and for example, every tenth coffee is free.

Now, at least two coffee chains in Finland have introduced a coffee subscription, where you can drink coffee to your liking for a fixed monthly fee. Both chains, Espresso House and Green Hippo, launched their services last December.

First had time at Espresso House, whose digital “coffee season card” costs 14.90 euros a month, and in return, the customer gets as much filter coffee as possible from the chain’s cafés.

In total, Espresso House has 58 cafés all over Finland, the northernmost being in Rovaniemi. In addition to Finland, the service is used in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany. For the same monthly fee, you can also get coffee from cafes in these countries.

Country Manager of Espresso House Santtu Hellström According to the service, it pays for itself if you drink four to five cups of filter coffee a month.

“If you get coffee once a week, you’ll be a plus.”

The coffee standing order service works in Espresso House’s mobile application and the contract is personal, ie you cannot buy friends’ coffee for a monthly fee. You can drink coffee on site in the café or grab it, on the other hand, a regular customer can also come to the café to do telework or meet friends, says Hellström.

Idea the monthly coffee contract originated in an exception period caused by a coronavirus pandemic, says Hellström.

“We have been trying to think about how the world is changing and come up with ideas on what we can do to make our services even better in the future. That’s how the idea was found and put to use through testing. ”

Hellström according to the new service has been well received.

“We track guest satisfaction through app ratings, and seasonal subscribers have been exceptionally satisfied.”

The service’s user base includes all kinds of people, says Hellström.

“There are a lot of construction workers who pick up many cups a day, but also, for example, courier workers and those living near our cafes who may no longer make coffee at home anymore.”

Hellström believes that similar custom-based models may become more common in the restaurant industry in the future, at least if it’s a coffee-like product that people buy regularly.

“The standing order economy is a growing trend in the world all the time. The standing order model is easy to try, so there will definitely be companies that try similar services. ”

About weeks after Espresso House, Green Hippo from Helsinki, which has restaurants in Punavuori and Kallio, also introduced its own monthly coffee service.

The first Green Hippo opened in Punavuori in 2018. The picture is from the same year.­

The Green Hippon monthly coffee card works by the customer registering for the service via the restaurant’s website and entering their payment card information into the system. In return, the customer receives a QR code in their email, which is flashed at the restaurant’s checkout, and the system tells you if the order is valid.

The final price of the service is still under consideration, he says William von der Pahlen, one of the founders and owners of Green Hippon.

The first users have so far received their seasonal coffee at an opening offer price of EUR 7.99, while the basic price of the service is EUR 13.99 so far.

“Currently, there are about 120 customers. We are monitoring the use of the service and are still considering pricing.”

For a monthly fee, you can get the restaurant’s filter coffee or regular tea. When purchased individually, Green Hippon coffee costs 1.50 euros, lunch coffee 1 euro and tea 2 euros, so with about ten monthly coffee cups the monthly fee becomes cheaper, seven cups are enough for tea lovers.

Green The target group of Hippo’s monthly coffee service is customers who regularly apply for coffee, for example on the way to work in the morning or pick up coffee at their home office.

According to Von der Pahlen, Green Hippo’s basic customer base, which is around the age of 20-40 and is predominantly female, is particularly interested in monthly coffee service, although the number of male customers has been growing recently.

“They are ‘local customers’ for whom our restaurants are close to home or work.”

Von der Pahlen sees no obstacle to the fact that similar packages with a monthly fee could become more common in the restaurant industry anyway. They have already been used quite widely, for example, in catering and conference catering, at least before the coronavirus pandemic and telework recommendations.

“People might be willing to pay even a fixed monthly lunch price. It could be a pretty good deal for many customers as it saves time and thought. I could use one myself if I had lunch once a week for a fixed monthly price and visited the place anyway. ”

Coronavirus pandemic with its limitations has plagued the restaurant industry in a harsh way.

“Everyone is fighting to stay alive. The situation is really harsh. We have had to research our operations and innovate how we face the post-crown period, ”says Santtu Hellström.

According to William von der Pahlen, 2020 was not as harsh for Green Hippo as it was for most entrepreneurs in the industry.

“We are privileged because we managed to grow even a little over the past year, mainly due to a good start to the year and the summer. Our products also performed well in Wolt, which we joined in March. I believe that our clientele is hard-working users of Wolt, and we were welcomed there. Many people do not come to restaurants at the moment, which is responsible and understandable. Summer may still save many companies in the industry. ”

Green Hippo, which has been operating in Punavuori since 2018, opened another restaurant in Kallio in December.