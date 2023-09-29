Food | Burglar alarms were installed in the kennels in Kallio

Alarm stickers were affixed to nicky packages worth less than three euros to prevent theft.

In the rock Aleppa on Wallininkatu offers disappointments to those with long claws. The store in Wallininkuja has been equipped with an alarm sticker, this time it’s nicks.

In the past, alarm devices have been seen at, for example, Lidl in salmon. But why are there alarms now in packages of less than three euros?

Stickers are not put on products based only on price, says the group manager Indrek Merilaid From HOK-Elanno.

If a product disappears from the shelves relatively often, you can put warning labels on it, even if the price is low.

“The goal is to prevent thefts and manage theft losses,” says Merilaid.

Alarms are also set randomly. There is therefore no defined euro limit for equipping with warning stickers.

Stickers the increase is not about a wider line change, says Merilaid. The stores select the products to be alerted according to their own needs.

In practice, burglar alarms are usually placed on relatively expensive and most often stolen products, such as fish, cheese and alcohol.

Products equipped with an alarm sticker cause an alarm at the checkout if the products have not been paid for.