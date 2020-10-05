Food British food companies are urging the government to take a tougher line on protecting rainforests

Large trading companies demand clear regulations instead of writing general prohibitions and reports.

Large retail chains, food companies and restaurant chains are urging the British government to tighten its policies on how rainforests should be protected.

The reason for the demands is pressure from campaigners, the news agency Reuters reports.

Rainforests and other tropical forests are often cleared and felled to grow coconut, palm oil and soybeans, for example.

Tightenings would often hit demanding supply chains.

In the open in his letter the grocery trade association says it supports the government’s plans to stand up, but at the same time outlined that the government should go further in bans and be more detailed in its regulations.

The signatories to the open letter included the retail chains Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s, as well as food manufacturers Unilever, Nestle and McDonald’s.

Companies stated that they needed clear guidance from the government instead of encouraging them to undertake their own voluntary interpretations in rainforest matters.

According to the pending legislative proposal, large companies should report themselves on how they use the natural resources of tropical countries.

Companies would also be prohibited from using products collected in violation of the law of the destination country.

In many in the country, however, the rules for destroying natural resources can be circumvented if the products go for export, the companies recalled. In other countries, local legislation may allow deforestation, even if it permanently destroys nature

According to the companies, British law should be amended to further prohibit such destruction in question.