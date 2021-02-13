Food brewery Ville Haapasalo was starving in the Soviet Union until the intoxicating scent led to the basement of a criminal league – He ate the mafia spike for more than a year and fell in love with Georgian food

The young actor starved in the Soviet Union until a intoxicating scent led him into the basement of a criminal league. So Ville Haapasalo fell in love with Georgian food, and now he cooks khinkali dumplings and bean stew.

“Well so, in Georgia, it is not possible to make a portion of food that does not have something red. Related to this is the story that hundreds of years ago… ”

The machine starts immediately after the greetings. Ville Haapasalo is known in Finland as a TV performer, restaurateur and general adjuster. Officially, the man is, among other things, an actor and a Russian state artist. But perhaps his own characterization is the most descriptive: the mouthpiece professional.