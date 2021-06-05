Food brew Actor Mikko Kivinen is known for his crispbread, but his favorite food comes with two cheeses, sausage, cream, pasta, meat and wine: “This time is an owl”

The actress is known for her dieting regimens, but her favorite food, spaghetti casserole, is a straight fattening regimen.

Hey, do you take off your shoes Mikko Kivinen ask right at the beginning.

The reason must be understood. The surfaces of the light worker apartment shine shiny clean, as a home screening will be held later that day. A high school daughter is moving from home, and for the same reason the family’s long-term home has been put up for sale.

But now you can still enjoy the cooking possibilities of the spacious open kitchen. And isn’t it said that realtors also sell houses with delicious scents? Today, Mikko Kivinen is preparing us something that is really a delicacy.

“Yeah, that kind of food can’t be eaten every day,” the actor-director sighs and pours the oil into the frying pan.

He knows what he’s talking about. Kivinen has been sore with his weight for most of his life. He has lost weight so many times and in such large amounts that at some point he was known as a “kingdom slacker”.

It was, of course, a little annoying: Kivinen would have preferred to talk to reporters about his work rather than eating crispbread. Admittedly, for the first time, he fasted precisely because of acting, in his twenties. It had to be ensured that admission to the Theater Academy would not get caught, at least for extra pounds.

“That went a little over then, you meant to slip into the anorexia side. Thoughts revolve around eating all the time. ”

Today, his eating and non-eating are so balanced that in recent years the weight has dropped almost on its own (and with the favorable help of its own personal trainer) without having to completely refuse the delicacies. But now let’s give a little paut for weight loss.

“This food is a bit like a wedding dress,” Kivinen begins and folds the pre-chopped onions into the frying pan.

For he means that there is something new, something old and something stolen in the guide – nothing blue after all.

Mikko Kivinen got excited about cooking during school household lessons.

Mikko Kivinen adds a thick slice of blue cheese to his minced meat pan.

Inspiration Kivinen’s bravura food was served by the legendary Mare Chiaro Secondo pizzeria, which was once located on Hämeentie in Helsinki. Minced meat, which cost only five euros, had also made a lasting impression on the menu of the block cup, at least in Kivinen’s memoirs.

“The basic idea in this food is that everything that is good is mixed together,” Kivinen says. He then opens up his cooking philosophy a little more closely.

“I don’t want to pose with health food and I don’t support complicated cooking. If you try to make your skills better, you will fail. ”

He also has experience of this on the television side. Kivinen participated in the MasterChef VIP program in 2015 but had to go home first.

“I was really relieved to get out of there. There was terrible pressure in the studio kitchen. And even though I was last, I got both scribbles and all the prizes for it, this knife for example, and a general purpose machine. So that was a good deal! ”

But now simple food without pressure. The minced meat sauce is seasoned with sausage and blue cheese. The taste is adjusted with cream and red wine, and finally the sauce is mixed with the pre-cooked spaghetti. The whole splendor is then finished in the oven under the cheese and egg icing.

“It’s pretty time,” Kivinen says.

The spaghetti pan also comes with grated cheese, eggs, cream, sausage and wine.

Mikko Kivisen mother was, quite frankly, a rather poor cook. He didn’t have time to cook: Gift Stone was director of the Social Insurance Institution and chairman of the Socialist Workers’ Party.

However, decent home food was available at Grandma’s in Korpilahti, where Mikko spent his childhood summers. There was lard, meatballs and always fresh bread on the table.

“It’s because of Grandma that I’ve had to lose so much weight. I was just a normal kid, but one summer it fed me hell fat. That’s where it started. Grandma just thought the baby was healthy when it ate. ”

Later, Kivinen became enthusiastic about cooking himself, during the school’s household lessons. He could sneak into the kitchen on weekend mornings and surprise his parents: freshly baked cookies were waiting at the breakfast table.

Today, in addition to home, Kivinen also cooks with his 12-meter motorboat, the pictures of which he proudly presents.

The boat has a gas stove and up to two refrigerators. One of them is for drinks. In the past, Kivinen might have said directly to beer. But he no longer drinks beer – for weight management reasons.

The cheese icing crowns the calorie bomb.

Mikko Kivinen’s spaghetti casserole

For four

1 onion

4 cloves of garlic

350 grams of spaghetti

400 grams of ground beef and pork

125 grams of sausage

1 jar (400 g) of tomato paste

2 dl cream

170 g of blue cheese

1 dl red wine

3 eggs

200 grams of grated cheese

oil for frying

salt and black pepper from the mill

Who spaghetti and transfer to an ovenproof dish. Bring the oven to 180 degrees.

Shell and chop the onion and garlic. Saute them in oil for a moment and add the chopped sausage and minced meat.

More crushed tomatoes, wine, spices and cream and finally blue cheese. Stir in the sauce until the blue cheese is completely melted. Pour the sauce into an ovenproof dish over the pasta.

Riko on top of the sauce three eggs and Finish the food with grated cheese. Bake at 180 degrees until the cheese has melted and browned slightly.

Recipe: Mikko Kivinen