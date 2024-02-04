Food bravura | MP Nasima Razmyar is just learning how to cook, and there's a reason for that

Nasima Razmyar is a confident politician who gets nervous in the kitchen. It's because he's just learning how to cook.
Meggplant slices sizzle in the frying pan. When the interviewer asks how hot the record is, the MP and Sdp vice-chairman Nasima Razmyar almost barking.
“Sorry! I can put it down.”
You don't have to, the purpose was just to inquire what temperature is recorded in the recipe (answer: medium heat).
The exchange of words reflects the kind of personality Razmyaris reveals in the kitchen. A normally confident and smiling politician gets nervous, apologizes and composes himself.
It's a bit confusing. Razmyar has come to be known as a person who can do everything from dancing on TV to being the Deputy Mayor of Helsinki.
But cooking, it's really a bit scary for him. The reason can be found in the family circle.
“Yes, it is largely due to my parents. I lived at home for so long. My mother always cooked the food and said that you just focus on studying and working,” explains Razmyar.
He didn't move away from his parents until he was 27 years old. Razmyar's mother still visits her daughter several days a week to take care of her grandchildren – and brings food in plastic boxes.
Razmyar would like to learn how to cook especially Afghan dishes better. Sometimes he tries, despite the tension.
“At that time, the children always encourage me very much, that good mom, yes you can! It's a bit pathetic.”
Razmyar moved to Finland in 1992, at the age of eight. At first, the family lived in Rovaniemi until they moved to Helsinki.
In just over 30 years, Finland has changed enormously, including in matters of food. At first, you could hardly get any of the raw materials needed to prepare Afghan food from the shops. It was a festive moment when Razmyar's father bought an eggplant from a market in Helsinki.
“And when we fast forward from this moment to the fact that we now have the Alanya store in Itäkeskus… then yes, I consider this a very welcome change,” says Razmyar.
Alanya is a grocery store chain specializing in ethnic products, which opened its new office in November in the premises of the former Food Market Herku in Helsinki's Itäkeskus. On the opening day, there was a big public celebration in the store, and customers queued up inside the store.
Razmyar and his family are themselves good examples of how food cultures in Finland mix and are influenced by each other.
In their home, Afghan and Finnish food is eaten alternately. The fact that Razmyar's wife, who diligently cooks, also brings her own spice to the soup Johan Fager is Finnish-Swedish.
“Our diet is quite fish-oriented, and then there are crabs and certain pies. And whenever Johan is looking for new recipes, he looks for them from Swedish sources. Recently, we have eaten really good mussel soup.”
Politicians' working days are sometimes long, and there is not always time for proper meal breaks. Therefore, the role of home troops in various maintenance tasks has traditionally been important.
“Sometimes I come home quite late. But the moment I put my coat on the coat rack, I hear the refrigerator door open. Johan always makes me a salad plate.”
Borani Banjan is a traditional Afghan delicacy that can be enjoyed as a starter or main dish. As a side dish, either light naan-type bread or rice is suitable. Razmyar offers a meal this time with rice. That's enough to be sorry about.
“There's no way my mother would approve of this kind of rice. In his opinion, the right rice is basmati, and a certain type, very distinctive. You have to be able to count grains, that's what he always says.”
In the work of a politician, it is important to anticipate the counter-arguments of the other parties. Food is no exception.
“This amount of oil can seem scary, but it's important to remember that most of it doesn't stay in the eggplants.”
And really true: when the portion is finally brought to the table, the end result is not greasy. The mouthfeel and taste are soft and gentle, even comforting.
“Oh, that was beautifully said! Comfort is really needed in this world situation”, Razmyar answers, clearly relieved.
No need to be nervous anymore.
Nasima Razmyar's Borani Banja, or eggplant with yogurt
for four
two eggplants
four tomatoes
2 onions
2 dl rapeseed oil
2.5 dl plain yogurt
2 tablespoons of milk
1 clove of garlic
turmeric, paprika powder, dried mint, salt and pepper
plus rice or naan bread
■ Peel the eggplants and cut them into discs about five centimeters thick. Salt the discs on the other side and leave them to rest for 15 minutes.
■ Peel and chop the onions and tomatoes.
■ Wipe the salt and liquid from the surface of the eggplants with a paper towel. Put 2 dl of oil in the frying pan and fry the eggplant slices on both sides until they are golden brown. You can use two pans or fry the eggplants in batches.
■ Take a deep frying pan or a large pot. Spread a layer of eggplant slices on its bottom (no more oil is added to this pan) and a layer of tomato and onion slices on top of them. Sprinkle turmeric, paprika powder, salt and pepper on top. Then build another layer in the same way: eggplant, tomato, onion and spices on top. Put the lid on and let the vegetables simmer on medium heat for 20-30 minutes.
■ Prepare the sauce. Chop the garlic clove very small. Mix yogurt, milk, garlic, salt and pepper together.
■ Stir the vegetables at least once during stewing.
■ Spread a thin layer of yogurt sauce on the bottom of the serving bowl. Top with the vegetable mixture. Finish with the rest of the yogurt sauce and dried mint. You can also decorate the dish with fresh mint or other herbs.
■ Serve with basmati rice or white bread.
Recipe: Nasima Razmyar
