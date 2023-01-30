Food blogger asks for a free starred lunch for seven people. Chef Usai freezes it like this

“You will pay the bill like all our guests”. Thus the starred chef Daniele Usai replied to a travel blogger who offered his restaurants a collaboration “in exchange for your hospitality”.

As reported in the email published by Usai himself, in which the sender’s data are obscured, the blogger presented herself as the founder of “the only female community in Italy for travel bloggers”, who was organizing a visit to the Ostia area and Fiumicino for a group made up of “5-7 bloggers”. In exchange for Usai’s “hospitality”, the blogger offers “promotion through the social profiles of the individual participants and the community” and a quote “among the tour activities in the magazine and on our blogs, from which the next tourists in Ostia will take inspiration for their itineraries.

“If you would like to come to one of our restaurants, we will be delighted”, replied the patron of Il Tino, one Michelin star, and of the 4112 bistro, “but be clear that you will pay the bill like all our guests”. “This will also allow you to be free when you talk about our experience on your channels. It’s called intellectual honesty without conflicts of interest”, he underlined, before adding with a post scriptum: “I saw your Instagram page and you have half the followers I have on my private page”, which has about 17 thousand compared to the 8 thousand of the page (and the almost 13 thousand of the blogger).