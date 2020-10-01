“Between January and August, beef consumption fell by 4.1% compared to last year“, explains journalist David Boéri on the France 3 19/20 set, Wednesday September 30. This is a consequence of confinement because in France, catering in the broad sense represents nearly 30% of our food expenses However, the French have cooked, and in traditional butcher shops, beef sales have increased by 7.7%.

The trend is similar in supermarkets with 10% growth in minced meat since the start of the year. “Except that this is insufficient to compensate for the losses in catering, in particular because of the absence of tourists since the start of the health crisis.“, adds the journalist. Tourists represent an important part of meat consumption in France. The epidemic has also destabilized the whole sector, since the breeders have also been penalized. In May, wholesale prices were collapsed, because it was difficult to find enough outlets in France and Europe.