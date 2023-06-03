During the last years, in Mexico it has been dragging with a great health problem related to the low quality in the diet of millions of Mexicans. Bearing this in mind, the Mexican federal government has promoted a legislative reform through which Banned some foods in the national market this year.

It will be from next September of the current year, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), when some delicacies that millions consume in Mexico may stop being sold.

Taking the above into account, we will tell you right away 5 of the foods preferred by Mexicans that would be being banned throughout the national territory from next September of the current year.

And it is that, according to the addition made to the General law of health of the Mexican Constitution, those products that contain trans fats, or that exceed the allowable intake per day.

According to the information contained in the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the following are the 5 delicacies that could be prohibited as of the ninth month of this 2023:

*Sweet biscuits: Gamesa, Marinela and Tía Rosa brand biscuits

*Microwave popcorn

*Frozen pizza: one of the most consumed frozen pizza brands is Food

*French fries: Sabritas and Barcel

*Ice creams: palettes and ice cream from Nestle, Holland and more

Thus, according to what can be read in the addition to the Mexican General Health Law, brands such as Gamesa, Marinela, Food, Sabritas, Holland and more could say goodbye to the Mexican market, or at least some of their products.

In addition to the 5 previous delicacies from brands such as Gamesa, Marinela, Food, Sabritas, Holland that would be prohibited in Mexico as of September 2023, the following drinks may also no longer be sold in our country:

*Refreshments

*Coffees or teas with added cream

*High fat dairy milk

*Drinks and smoothies with coconut or palm oil

*Drinks made from ice cream

*Artificial juices

*Flavoured waters sweetened with sugar

*Creamy non-alcoholic cocktails

However, it must be borne in mind that the above food and drinks They have until next September to adjust the recipes of its products and eliminate or reduce, to the extent permitted by Mexican regulations, the presence of trans fats or hydrogenated oils, since if they do not, they can no longer be sold in the Mexican Republic.