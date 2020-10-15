Food Baking paper can be used in many different ways than often imagined – See surprising and handy baking paper tips

Baking paper is a true all-rounder in the kitchen. It protects against splashes, can be used for frying and steaming, and can be used to wrap a stew package on food.

Fish traditionally fried in a high-fat pan to succulent. If you want to pinch calories without sacrificing flavor, slip baking paper into the pan instead of grease. On top of that, the fish matures into a beautiful color, without scallops.

Also for steaming, for example when making Asian Bao rolls (recipe at the end of the story), you should use baking paper. It prevents the rolls from sticking to the strainer.

Baking paper is highly heat-resistant (up to 225-250 degrees, accurate reading on the side of the package), but there is a risk of flash, especially when the temperature is around 300 degrees.

Five additional tips for using baking paper

1. Use paper as a lid for the frying pan. Protect the frying pan with baking paper to prevent grease from splashing around during frying.

2. Prevent the whipped cream from splashing. When whipped, whipped cream tends to spread easily around the kitchen. Protect the baking paper with a baking sheet. Cut an opening in the paper for the beaters and lift the paper over the bowl.

3. Protect the cutting board. Put a piece of paper on the cutting board so that the smells and tastes of the raw materials to be cut do not stick so easily to the board.

4. Lemon peel recovered. This may sound special, but it works: Lightly dampen a piece of baking paper and place it on the smallest notched cutting blade on the side of the conical grater so that the paper is between the lemon to be grated and the grater. A fine grater sticks to the paper and does not sink into the grater web or stick to the blade.

5. Decorate easily. When you want to extrude chocolate even on top of the pastry, make a baking sheet of baking paper and put the grated chocolate inside. Melt in the microwave. You do not need a separate container.

Bao that is, a light, soft bun is an Asian specialty. It is made by steaming in a bamboo basket or strainer. You should put a piece of baking paper in the strainer so that the baots do not stick to the container during heating.

