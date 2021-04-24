Food Back in the 1980s, noodles and soy sauces had to be fetched from Stockholm – then a store was established in Finland, which became an important promoter of Japanese food culture.

The Tokyokan store of Aila Ahlfors-Tomida and Norio Tomida has been the heart of Japanese food culture in Helsinki for more than 30 years. Norio has also contributed to the supermarket sushi phenomenon and the fact that more than 300 cherry trees bloom in the Roihuvuori cherry park in the spring.

Who which one would become a customer there?

It was Norio Tomidan first thought when his wife Aila Ahlfors-Tomida got the idea from a store selling Japanese food.

It was 1986. The couple had set up a Japanese courier service and now needed office space. However, Aila did not just want an office, but also a store. Something of their own, new and different.