AAutomation does not stop at large kitchens either: The cooking robot manufacturer Aitme is looking for a buyer. According to information from the FAZ, the Berlin late-phase start-up, whose products are about to go into series production, has mandated the merger consultancy Peryton to sound out the market. The company wants to bring its cooking robots – a kind of large version of a Thermomix – onto the market more quickly.

Soon at BMW in the canteen

So far, four machines have been delivered to the first customers, including the caterer Aramark. Another machine will soon arrive at the car manufacturer BMW, in the research and innovation center (FIZ). Aitme confirmed the sales process upon request. “It’s about finding a strategic partner with whom we can establish the plants much more quickly and reach a size that we would not achieve in this way,” said co-founder Emanuel Pallua. The sale should be completed this year, said the second co-founder, Julian Stoss. According to reports, interested parties have already received information memorandums, and bids have already been submitted.

At 3.70 by 1.80 meters, the robot is about the size of a small shipping container. The robot’s grippers and pots can be seen through the front window. In the canteen, the operator loads the device with ingredients, the canteen visitor orders on a console or via an app. The robot then weighs the amounts of the ingredients and prepares the dishes in about five minutes. Canteens typically have four to six different dishes a day. However, based on 200 ingredients, the device masters around eighty dishes from curry chicken to pasta arrabiata. A machine costs 250,000 euros, the customer can rent it for a monthly price of 5900 euros including software fee, maintenance, repairs and spare parts.

Little competition

Sales are expected to increase from less than €1 million this year to €59 million in 2028, according to the confidential business plan given to potential buyers at the auction. The two founders hold a little less than the majority in Aitme. The rest lies with financiers for the start-up scene, including Rocket Internet and Vorwerk Ventures, which emerged from the investment company of the family group and Thermomix manufacturer of the same name. An old acquaintance of the robot industry is also involved as an investor and mentor (business angel): Till Reuter, former CEO of the industrial robot manufacturer Kuka. According to reports, the shares of the co-investors are for sale, and the founders are likely to remain on board after the transaction.

The transaction value is difficult to estimate because hope values ​​are not traded here, but current figures. A single-digit to low double-digit million euro amount is expected. Interested parties should not be private equity companies, but “strategists”, i.e. industrial companies such as catering companies, kitchen appliance manufacturers or other suppliers for large kitchens. The market for kitchen robot manufacturers is manageable. In Germany, Good Bytz is most comparable, from the USA Miso Robotics and Sweetgreen should be mentioned. The Leipzig start-up Da Vinci Kitchen filed for bankruptcy some time ago.