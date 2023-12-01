Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 9:18

The director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank, Diogo Abry Guillen, said this Friday morning, 1, that, after the peak in mid-2022, Brazilian inflation has been falling since then, but remains above the center of the inflation target.

“Food at home was quite surprising, it has seen deflation in 12 months. Services inflation, on the other hand, remains resilient, related to consumption and countercyclical measures still in force”, he said, in a speech at the Barclays Day event, in the capital of São Paulo.

Diogo Abry Guillen also recalled that the market’s longer expectations for inflation are stable, but still remain above the target: at 3.5% for 2025, 2026 and 2027, compared to a continuous objective of 3.0%.