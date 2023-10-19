They argue that tax reform respects citizens’ autonomy so that it does not affect supermarket prices

The main food and beverage industries in Brazil launched the “Carrinho Livre” campaign this Thursday (October 19, 2023). The objective is to raise awareness among the population about tax reform (PEC 45/2019), which is being processed in the Federal Senate.

The idea is to increase the population’s participation in the debate. The initiative also advocates that the PEC respects citizens’ autonomy, in addition to mentioning the importance of having more information about the impacts of the reform on family budgets.

“The impact of the reform could affect several areas of our lives, including what goes in our supermarket cart. What we don’t want is for our cart to become more expensive, with extra charges on the products we buy for our families every day”says the movement website.

With a series of information about the impact of the proposal, the page will continue to be fed with articles from economics, tax law and nutrition experts to bring visibility to the possible consequences of an increase in taxation in the sector.

Among the associations leading the “Free Cart: for a tax reform that respects your freedom of choice” campaign are:

Abia (Brazilian Food Industry Association);

Abicab (Brazilian Association of the Chocolate, Peanut and Candy Industry);

Abimapi (Brazilian Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cake Industries);

Abir (Brazilian Association of Soft Drinks and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industries).

For the president of Abir, Victor Bicca, it is “fundamental” that the tax reform preserves the population’s freedom of choice, avoiding an increase in the tax burden on food and beverages.

“This sector already has one of the highest loads in Latin America. Furthermore, a price increase in supermarket carts could impact sales and, consequently, the jobs of millions of employees from the most diverse sectors of the production chain, such as field workers, industry, restaurants, cafeterias and neighborhood stores, in addition, Of course, from the pockets of all Brazilians”said Bicca.

According to data from Abia, the food and beverage industries process 58% of all agricultural production in the country, in addition to the sector also being the biggest creator of jobs, with 1.9 million direct jobs.

The associations claim that increasing taxation for the sector may be ineffective and have “adverse effects” in the economy and in tax collection, such as the reduction in the gross value of production, the decrease in value added to the economy, the reduction in jobs and wages, and the decrease in the total collection of direct taxes on production.

TAX REFORM

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45/2019, which deals with tax reform, is currently being processed in the Federal Senate. It was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on July 6, 2023.

The main point of the reform is the tax unification in the federal, state and municipal scenarios.

Currently, the country has 5 taxes that apply to products purchased by the population:

IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products);

PIS (Social Integration Program);

Cofins (Contribution for Social Security Financing);

ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services); It is

ISS (Service Tax).

The proposal is simplify them into dual VAT for goods and serviceswith federal taxation, which would unify IPI, PIS and Cofins, and another state/municipal taxation, which would unify ICMS and ISS.

Understand the main tax points here.

This Thursday (Oct 19), the rapporteur for the reform of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said that it must deliver the text of the proposal by November 1st. It is the 2nd time that Braga has postponed the presentation of the text. The previous forecast was for delivery on Tuesday (Oct 24th) and, before that, on October 4th.