At one in the afternoon, three robots ride on four wheels through the streets of Alcobendas (Madrid). At a speed of five kilometers per hour, they go along the sidewalks as if they were just another pedestrian, crossing the zebra crossings and stopping if there is someone or something in front of them. After traveling the thousand meters that separate the office of Goggo Network (the company responsible for its operation) and the Domino’s pizza chain, the robots park one next to the other, without the need for human control. They are ready to start delivering customer orders, though they are limited to certain zones and conditions. “You have to go down to the portal,” a Domino’s employee explains of the new co-workers who joined in May of this year. The worker says that they don’t make many deliveries a day, but that many parents request them because the children are excited to see them arrive.

In October 2022, the Goggo company launched the first autonomous robots for the delivery of commercial orders in the Madrid municipality, which also operate in Zaragoza. The electric robots weigh around 50 kilos, capture the eyes of the neighbors and arouse curiosity. But they have their limitations. “If I order a meal, I want to receive it at the door of my apartment. How do I tell him to go up to the fifth, door B?” says a woman who sees them go by almost every day. She finds it funny but impractical.

while many people positively surprises them, this innovation also receives criticism. On social networks, some users from both cities claim that they are one more obstacle on the road and believe that, just as electric scooters are prohibited on the sidewalks, robots should also have restrictions. Others reproach them for they could steal the work of the delivery guys. There are also those who believe that the idea will not last due to theft or vandalism.

However, the company continues to expand and its founders say there have been no incidents. Since the beginning of the year, the delivery robots have delivered around 1,100 orders in Spain, adding those of Alcobendas and Zaragoza. Yasmine Fego, co-founder and COO of Goggo, explains that this technology is designed to reduce the carbon footprint. Also for the cities of the future, where there are dedicated lanes for these vehicles. “By doing this, cars are removed from the street. It is not that we are adding something, it is that we are removing much larger vehicles, ”she says while she teaches EL PAÍS the order delivery process. For now, the project could hardly be implemented in large cities and the reasons are varied: among others, long distances, irregular sidewalks, the flow of people, traffic or the presence of terraces.

The great obstacle for the project to gain scale, explains Fego, is the regulation that is advancing slowly. “It has to go hand in hand with administrations to ensure that there is enough space for robots and people to cohabit,” he says. And Alcobendas provides the stage to test the idea and serve as an inspiration for other municipalities. Goggo has received the green light from the City Council and, in the area where the automatons work, the sidewalks are wide.

Domino’s robots, for example, operate within a 1.5 kilometer radius of the restaurant. And in the case of other locations, at a similar distance from the Goggo operation center. The goal of the founding team is to expand the reach area, broaden the customer base and find the niche that works best.

The first alliance was with the Dia supermarket chain, but it did not turn out as they imagined. As Fego explains, the storage space of the automaton is small, it does not fit more than a couple of bags, so they are looking for new formats, such as delivery to collection points or with larger vehicles. At the end of May of this year, Goggo began an alliance with the manufacturer Pascual for the delivery of drinks and food to the hospitality sector, where automatons make deliveries to stores or restaurants. “It’s the same route every morning, which makes prediction very easy for the robots,” details the co-founder.

Fego explains that it is one more option for local merchants, who in many cases do not have a distribution model. The service should cost the same or “a little less” than having a rider. “Tomorrow, we can imagine that the same robot will be shared among all the small businesses on this street, because they may not have a large volume of orders to have a dedicated one. We can have a dedicated robot model for a price per month or shared, with a price for deliveries ”, he concludes.

How does it work

When ordering directly through approved restaurant apps or websites, customers up to 1.5 kilometers from the establishment can check a box if they want the robot to deliver instead of a human delivery person . If that is the choice, when the order is ready, the restaurant staff opens the robot’s compartment by means of a code and deposits the order. The robot then goes to the delivery address. The client tracks it through a link that arrives on WhatsApp and uses a code to open the compartment. When closing it, after picking up the order, the robot returns to the distribution center (if it is shared by different stores) or to the restaurant, if it is exclusive to a single establishment, as is the case with Domino’s.

From restaurants to homes or offices, the robot moves autonomously or remotely controlled depending on the situation. It is equipped with internal and external cameras and sensors that allow it to recognize the environment in real time and have a 360-degree vision to detect pedestrians, animals, bicycles and other obstacles. If there is a pedestrian crossing on your route or any incident, the robot sends an alert to the central, where a Goggo operator takes control, watches both sides through the cameras and makes the crossing or moves it safely . If there is an emergency, the technician physically moves to attend to it. Depending on the model and size, the robot has enough battery to work for five, eight or 12 hours; and, before his battery runs out, he heads back to the company headquarters to recharge energy and then continue with his tasks.

