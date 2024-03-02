Agri-food and geographical indications (GI), the new EU regulation approved by a large majority. Antonio Auricchio, president of Afidop, speaks: “Very tough in the protection and quality of the PDO”

“We have to explain to everyone what it means to be careful about what you buy, there's the seller who wants to cheat you, who tells you it's a PDO but it's not. The law does not allow ignorance.” Thus Antonio Auricchio, at the head of the Consortium for the Protection of Gorgonzola, and also president of Afidop (Association of Italian Dop and Igp Cheeses), comments with Affaritaliani.it on the approval of the new Regulation on Geographical Indications for agri-food products, wines and spirit drinks.With a very large majority of 520 votes in favour, the reform provides a concrete example of how Europe is able to accompany our farmers and producers in the defense of certified products from attempts at imitation and emulation. For the first time, a single legislative text for all GI, agri-food and wine production. “A single and non-sectoral text which also includes spirit drinks and the STG (Traditional Specialty Guaranteed),” says Antonio Auricchio.

A green light that comes after a process that began over two years ago, and a reform obtained also thanks, and above all, to the synergy between the representatives of the different sectors of Italian and European PDOs and PGIs, committed immediately and at the forefront so that in the text final, points deemed fundamental for the enhancement and protection of the system were included. And the reactions are positive. For example, Lorenzo Beretta, president of ISIT (Istituto Salumi Italiani Tutelati), speaking with Affaritaliani, expresses satisfaction with the approval: “We look forward to the entry into force of the new Regulation with confidence. In the context of defense against devaluing practices, the possibility of action is strengthened for the Consortia to prevent or counter any measure that is likely to be harmful to the reputation or value of an GI.”

On the other hand, “the reform recognizes and confirms the role of the consortia (which now have more power), champions of the final consumer – says Auricchio – I will be very tough in safeguarding the PDO. We insisted a lot and we are very close to the Honorable De Castro who gave us a hand, it is a recognition of the value of the productions.”

Europe has raised the bar against counterfeiting and usurpation, marking an epochal turning point in the protection of its gastronomic and agricultural treasures. But this is also thanks to us Italians “who have been good at insisting in the European Union. We are much envied in the world”, says the president of Afidop. The PDO economy is today worth over 80 billion euros at a European level and an EU GI register of almost 3,500 entries. “But there is an abuse of DOP, especially abroad. I see that in the USA or Brazil gorgonzola is sold with DOP certification but it is not (and not everyone knows the meaning). There are billions of cheeses sold for Italians, but they are not: we must protect our brands from counterfeits from other countries for prevent consumers from being defrauded.”

Furthermore, Auricchio adds: “If we managed to make PDO a widespread choice for everyone, our 50 billion euros of exports would seem very few. Look at Germany, which has no PDO products and yet boasts 65 billion euros of exports. […] I sincerely hope Trump is not re-elected. With the 25% tariffs he has imposed and threats to even raise them to 67%, it would be madness. We are allies of the United States, yet we risk no longer being able to export anything.“

But what does this reform actually mean?

First, the battle shifts to the digital front. With the advent of e-commerce and social media, protecting PDOs and PGIs even online has become a crucial priority. The new rules implemented will ensure that domain names that abuse these valuable designations are put out of business, through sophisticated geo-blocking mechanisms. Thanks to an alert system managed by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), no digital imitations will escape surveillance, preserving the integrity of authentic products. A rather notable innovation given that, as President Auricchio also recognises, “the web has given us a very important hand in safeguarding the PDO”.

But that is not all. The reform also imposes a crackdown on unfair imitations and abuses of geographical indications. Registration requests that seek to capitalize on the evocative names of recognized PDOs or PGIs will be rejected outright, putting an end to the race for counterfeiters. “When in a restaurant I say that I want Grana Padano, it must be that, and not a substitute. The regulation is not only useful for us, but for all consumers to have certainties, we have to be bad and sanction.”

On the other hand, with the implementation of a reform that establishes new rules and regulations, the risk arises that, at the same time, a clandestine market for the sale of counterfeit products that do not comply with these regulations. For this reason, Auricchio underlines “strict criteria will be introduced that will regulate the use of GIs as ingredients, ensuring that only genuine products can boast these prestigious designations.”

For producers, this reform is a real breath of fresh air. Finally they will be able to firmly defend the image and value of their products from harmful commercial attacks, avoiding the devaluation of their marketing practices and the depreciation of their prices. An increasingly widespread factor in purchasing groups or supermarkets “that carry out reverse auctions”. And precisely in this regard, President Afidop comments: “I go crazy about devaluing products.“

However, this is a reform that everyone likes and which, especially after farmers' protests and ignored requests, seems to bring the European Union closer to farmers, who have long been asking for more attention to the agricultural crisis. “The farmers' protests make sense and the PDO greatly enhances this sector. A farmer who produces a PDO product earns much more than one who does not, even if he perhaps works in difficult areas such as the Apennines. Being part of the DOP supply chain is therefore a reward for those who lead a tiring agricultural life we should ensure that farmers receive adequate compensation”.

Yet in this breath of fresh air there is also the factor of exclusivity to take into account. The improvement of European geographical indications could lead to high-quality products becoming a luxury for a few, with a significant increase in costs. Precisely in this regard, Auricchio says: “In such difficult times, it is clear that the gap between rich and poor is widening. What we eat matters, and we, DOP producers, we must be adamant about quality. I pay a lot and then it sucks? It would be an own goal and throwing away an economic-cultural heritage.”

In short, the real winner is Italy, “home of food and wine tourism”, adds the President. With 892 recognized products, including food, wines and spirits, which generate a value of over 20 billion euros and employ almost a million people, the country is the undisputed champion of PDOs and PGIs in Europe. The reform represents a fierce defense of Made in Italy, a value which, according to Afidop's number one, “must be carried high, because Italianness is in everything. We must avoid closing ourselves in watertight compartments.” “I also told Lollobrigida“, adds Auricchio, “we must safeguard that blessed green, white and red flag.“