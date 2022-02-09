The January inflation, measured by the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was mainly driven by food. From the 0.54% rise, 0.23 percentage point (pp) was added by the 1.11% advance in the Food and Beverages group, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to André Guedes, an IBGE analyst, the rise in food inflation was driven by food at home, especially because the advance in these prices accelerated in January compared to December. Food at home increased from 0.79% in December to 1.44% in January. The highlights were the prices of fruit and meat, informed Guedes.

“Climatic factors influence the quantity and quality offered by influencing prices,” said Guedes, citing excessive rain in the Southeast and Northeast and the drought in the South.

According to the IBGE, fruits became 3.40% more expensive and meats rose 1.32%, pushing up food inflation, “although they recorded less intense increases compared to the previous month (8.60% and 1.38% , respectively)”. Alone, the item “meat” added 0.04 percentage point (pp) to the aggregate variation of the IPCA in January.

The prices of ground coffee (4.75%) rose for the 11th consecutive month, accumulating a high of 56.87% in the last 12 months.

According to IBGE, other highlights were carrot (27.64%), onion (12.43%), the potatoes (9.65%) and tomato (6.21%).

On the other hand, there were declines in the prices of rice (-2.66%), whole chicken (-0.85%) and chicken in pieces (-0.71%).

The food inflation pressure was not higher because the power outside the home decelerated from a high of 0.98% in December 2021 for an increase of 0.25% in January.

Meals went from 1.08% in December to 0.44% in January, while snacks went from 1.08% in December to -0.41% in January.

