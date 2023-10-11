admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/10/2023 – 10:42

Food and Beverage prices fell 0.71% in September, after falling 0.85% in August. The data comes from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released this Wednesday, 11th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The group made a negative contribution of 0.15 percentage points to the IPCA, which rose 0.26% last month compared to an increase of 0.23% in August.

Among the components of the group, food at home fell 1.02% in September, after falling 1.26% in the previous month. Food away from home rose 0.12%, compared to an increase of 0.22% in August.

Transport Group

Transport prices rose 1.40% in September’s IPCA, after rising 0.34% for the group in August.

The Transport group made a positive contribution of 0.29 percentage points to the IPCA.

Fuel prices rose 2.70% in September, after rising 0.87% in the previous month.

Gasoline rose 2.80%, after recording an increase of 1.24% in August, while ethanol fell 0.62% in this reading, after falling 4.26% in the last one.

O Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) calculates the impact of each group on the IPCA based on the monthly variation and monthly weight available in the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (Sidra).

The result may have specific differences with the impact published by IBGE, which considers more decimal places than those publicly available in the rate of each item.