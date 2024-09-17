Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 8:36

The declines in the prices of tomatoes (-18.50%), potatoes (-15.56%), onions (-24.23%), perfume (-3.09%) and airfare (-1.29%) led the ranking of reliefs on consumer inflation measured by the General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) for September, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Tuesday, 17. Four of the eight groups of expenses surveyed recorded deflation in the month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI-10) slowed from a rise of 0.33% in August to a rise of 0.02% in September.

Compared to the previous month, six of the eight expenditure classes recorded lower rates of change in September: Transportation (from 1.52% in August to 0.13% in September), Education, Reading and Recreation (from 1.88% to -0.10%), Miscellaneous Expenses (from 1.34% to 0.66%), Housing (from 0.31% to 0.23%), Communication (from 0.30% to -0.11%) and Clothing (from -0.18% to -0.23%). The main contributions came from the items: gasoline (from 4.56% to 0.24%), airfare (from 11.21% to -1.29%), banking services (from 2.16% to 0.62%), bottled gas (from 1.50% to 0.73%), monthly internet fee (from 1.83% to 0.00%) and clothing services (from 2.29% to 0.49%).

In the opposite direction, the rates were higher in the Food (from -1.32% to -0.43%) and Health and Personal Care (from -0.01% to 0.18%) groups. The greatest influences came from the items: fruits (from -2.08% to 6.79%) and hygiene and personal care items (from -1.02% to -0.30%).