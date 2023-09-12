Of Anna Fregonara

Anything that inflames the skin can trigger an immune reaction: children with atopic dermatitis are five times more likely to develop a food allergy. How to do prevention and available therapies

Each of us knows at least one person who says they are allergic to a food. Eggs, milk, soya, wheat, shellfish, fish, fruit, vegetables, dried fruit and seeds are just some of the foods we hear most often complained about, so much so that products without a certain ingredient are multiplying in shops. Among children, allergies doubled from 2000 to 2018according to an analysis, published in Washington Post, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and likely grew further in subsequent years. Even in Italy, food allergies are on the increase, he begins Mona Rita Yacoub, coordinator of the Allergology Area at the Unit of Immunology, Rheumatology, Allergology and Rare Diseases IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. But why do we all suddenly seem allergic to something?

The role of the skin According to Christopher Warren, professor of Preventive Medicine and director of population health at the Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research at Northwestern University, a possible response in the skin. If a substance enters our body from the oral route, it is probably a useful nutrient and the body tends to tolerate it. If, however, it enters through the skin probably a dangerous parasite and the physical reacts to defend itself. So anything that inflames the skin or facilitates the entry of foreign substances is more likely to trigger one immune reaction. It is no coincidence that a child with Atopic dermatitis, an inflammatory skin disease, is five times more likely to develop a food allergy than someone who doesn’t suffer from it. a plausible concept, continues Yacoub. You are born with one genetic predisposition to develop an allergy (called atopy), a predisposition that is associated with a skin barrier defect that leads to sensitization to the most common allergens. In fact, those who suffer from atopic dermatitis are more often a candidate for it allergic to inhalants and foods. Let’s keep in mind that environmental factors are added to this, such as‘air pollution or the infectionsespecially those viralwhich can lead to the genetic predisposition to be expressed or not at any age. See also 'ITP - Traveling with Werlhof', Marra: "A metaphorical journey that brings hope"

The hygiene hypothesis Even the so-called hygienic hypothesis – according to which exposing oneself to fewer germs and developing fewer infections due to better hygiene standards, antibiotic therapies and vaccinations corresponds to have more allergies – may help explain why this condition is on the rise.

Prevention Unlike in the past, today the guidelines indicate, to facilitate the induction of tolerance and reduce the risk of becoming allergic,



expose children to all foods after weaning. In this way, tolerance is promoted, allowing the immune system to train when it is best to learn, underlines Yacoub. Obviously, familiarity must be evaluated because if there are cases of serious allergies in the family it may be worth applying some precautionary rules. This is why it is essential to rely on an allergist pediatrician to receive targeted advice and avoid the risk of the child developing nutritional deficiencies with do-it-yourself diets.

Allergy and intolerance Allergy and intolerance are not the same thing and it can become dangerous to interchange the terms. Allergy is a reaction to an allergen, a protein, which activates the immune system through the production of certain antibodies, IgE (immunoglobulin E). These antibodies trigger the release of

histamine

, a biochemical substance responsible for expelling the “invader”. The release of histamine can occur at the level of a single district such as the skin, giving rise to itching and/or urticaria, or in a systemic way, at the level of multiple organs and systems giving rise to‘anaphylaxis. The reaction of our body, therefore, can range from simple itching in the oral cavity (the so-called oral allergic syndrome) to anaphylactic shock which can be life-threatening, underlines the expert. L’intolerance – to date the main ones are those containing lactose, milk sugar, and gluten which is the origin of

celiac disease

– instead a generic term: it indicates various adverse reactions to foods that are not caused by an allergic mechanism. See also Covid today Italy, 56,263 infections and 79 deaths: April 24 bulletin

Most common allergies in children The most common allergies in children are allergies‘egg et al milkbut after the age of six many become tolerant because their immune system has developed and has improved the ability not to react to harmless proteins such as those contained in foods, says the specialist. In more severe cases, oral tolerance induction therapy is considered. an approach that is practiced only in specialized centers and consists in trying to induce tolerance of minimal doses of the food e it is mainly done in children to reduce the risk of serious allergic reactions from contamination.

Allergies in adults In adulthood the most frequent are the so-called

cross allergies between pollen and foods which occur when there are proteins in common. For example, a person allergic to grass pollen you may develop oral allergy syndrome when you eat raw tomatoes or aubergines and a subject allergic to birch pollen may experience it after consuming apple, hazelnut, celery, carrot and other raw vegetables. Cross allergy also occurs in the case of mites: those who are allergic may have reactions with i shrimps due to the presence of a protein, the tropomyosin, in common between mites and crustaceans, explains Yacoub. Then there are food allergies in the strict sense, when the sensitization occurs orally, as in the case of sensitization to fish or to molecules typical of dried fruit or certain vegetables. An allergenic molecule characteristic of the Mediterranean area Lipid Transfer Protein (LTP). It is found, for example, in peach and in fruit from the Rosaceae family apricot, cherry, plum and dried fruit, mainly in the peel. The important thing is that today we can differentiate the molecule to which the patient is sensitized. Each molecule has well-defined properties, such as resistance or otherwise to heat and gastric digestion, and is associated with a different level of severity of the reactions. Thanks to molecular diagnostics, it is therefore possible to tell the patient whether he should avoid that food completely or whether he can only eat it cooked. See also Covid, competition between Cerberus and Centaurus can cause new waves: the study

Present and future therapies We are ever closer to an innovative therapy, concludes the allergist. There are starting to be specific immunotherapy approaches, hence the creation of

targeted vaccines for food allergens. Right now he limits himself to a few allergens like peanut. We need to wait some more time for these therapies to become available for the other most common allergens in Europe. It is important to remember that in patients with food allergies and concomitant asthma it is essential to set up adequate therapy for the respiratory disease as Uncontrolled asthma represents a risk factor for more serious food allergies.