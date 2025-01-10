The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a food alert for the presence of gluten not included in the labeling of some lots of a gluten-free buckwheat product.

It is a buckwheat product from the Bio Cesta brand that is sold in containers of 500 grams and two kilos.

It was the authorities of the Valencian Community who warned of this error in labeling. Aesan has reported that, according to the information available, the product has been distributed in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, C. Valenciana, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country and they do not ignore that It is also found in other communities.

Product name: Buckwheat

Brand Name: Bio Basket

Product appearance: 500 g and 2 kg containers

Lot numbers: 44512, 44513, 44831, 44822, 45021, 45131

Best before dates: 11/01/2025, 11/27/2025, 12/10/2025, 12/18/2025

Unit weight: 500g and 2kg

Temperature: Room

This food alert goes Aimed at those people who have problems derived from gluten ingestionsuch as celiacs or people with sensitivity to this protein that is mainly found in cereals.

For the rest of the population without this type of health problems, its consumption does not carry any risk.

Exclusively for people with problems derived from gluten ingestion: presence of wheat grains in the gluten-free buckwheat product.

He buckwheat is a pseudocereal that despite having the word ‘wheat’ in its name does not contain glutenas explained by the Federation of Celiac Associations of Spain, making it a suitable product for people with celiac disease or other problems derived from gluten ingestion.

This product is marketed in many forms such as grains, flakes, puffed, sprouted, sprouts or flour, among others.