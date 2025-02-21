Food alert for high levels of perfluoroooctan sulfonate in tents from Spain

The fast alert system for food and feed (at its acronym in English, Rasff) has notified a high concentration of perfluoroooctan sulfonate (PFOS) in tents from Spain. The notice has been transferred this Friday when the Spanish authorities have issued the alert at European level.

The European Commission has warned through the alert The level of “seriousness” of the situation due to high level of perfluoroooctan sulfonate detected in the fish affected by supposing a potential health risk. According to the information available, the merchandise has been initially distributed in Spain and France. Both countries have ordered the withdrawal of market tents and as a security measure, France has also proceeded to recover the product already supplied to consumers.

PFAS are a group of chemical substances that are manufactured and used in a variety of industries, which can contaminate some foods such as fish, fruits, eggs and drinking water. These are contaminated through contaminated soil and water that are used for cultivation. He Perfluoooctan sulfate (PFOS) is one of the pollutants within the group of PFAS.

According to a study of the EPA (USA), the high level of perfluorooctan sulfonate (PFOA and PFOS, respectively) can result in adverse health effects. The consequences of ingesting high levels of pfs range from effects on the development of the fetus during pregnancy or in babies that are breastfed, effects on the liver or thyroid, and cancer.