Food alert due to the presence of undeclared gluten in a batch of pre-fried potatoes

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a warning due to the presence of gluten in a batch of pre-fried potatoes and which is not declared as such on the labeling. The Spanish authorities have made this notification public after being informed last Friday through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF), which has classified the alert as “serious”.

Food alert in seven European countries due to the presence of carcinogenic substances in a brand of vegan cheeses

The presence of gluten was detected by the distribution company in the Netherlands. The country’s authorities subsequently notified the European network, which has already notified Spain of the alert and has requested that the distribution of the product in our country be stopped.

The product containing undeclared gluten is Lamb Weston brand frozen pre-fried potatoes and is called Grill Fries Salt & Pepper. The potatoes are distributed in plastic bags and the affected lots are NL020L4310 and NL020L4311 with a best before date of 10/28/2026.

The affected potatoes are distributed in 500 gram bags and must be frozen. According to the information available to the Spanish authorities, these lots have been distributed “in a large part of the national territory.”

Food alert due to the presence of wheat in several batches of gluten-free buckwheat



The AESAN recommends that people with problems derived from gluten ingestion and who may have this product in their homes, refrain from consuming it. The consumption of potatoes, however, does not carry any risk for the rest of the population, according to the Spanish agency.